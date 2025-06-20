Oasis have teamed up with streetwear brand Adidas for an exclusive new clothing collaboration ahead of their highly-anticipated reunion tour later this summer.

The Britpop legends are celebrating their return to performing with a brand new collection filled with apparel celebrating more than 30 years of the culture-defining band. The ‘Original Forever’ campaign and exclusive Oasis Live ‘25 collaboration takes inspiration from the British 90s subculture, with tracksuits, football shirts, bucket hats and t-shirts available for fans to buy ahead of the reunion tour due to kick off next month.

A brand new Oasis X adidas Originals collaboration has been revealed ahead of the highly-anticipated reunion of the Gallagher brothers this summer. | Adidas

Chris Walsh, VP Brand at adidas, said of the new campaign: “adidas and Oasis share a story defined by originality and cultural impact, with roots that run deep and have long been entwined in the fabric of music and style. This official partnership represents more than just two icons coming together; it reignites a timeless piece of cultural music history.

“‘Original Forever’ continues to build on adidas’ lasting legacy in music and celebrates the powerful role music and style play in shaping culture across generations.”

How to buy Oasis X adidas Originals collaboration

The Original Forever and Oasis Live ‘25 collections are now on sale on adidas.co.uk. You can also shop items on oasisinet.com. Items will also be available to buy in-person at stadiums across the country when the Gallagher brothers kick off the tour next month.

A festival-ready favourite, the Tour Bucket Hat blends classic Adidas flair with unmistakable Oasis attitude. | Adidas

The Firebird Tracksuit Jacket is alaos available in a range of colours in the Oasis Live '25 adidas collection. | Adidas

Key looks from the Oasis x Adidas collab include retro football styling and bold anniversary branding. | Adidas

You better be quick if you want to grab anything from the collection though, with some items already sold out on the Adidas website. The tan-coloured Tour Court Jacket, as worn by Liam Gallagher in the campaign’s exclusive promo video, is already out-of-stock, with other items including Tour Firebird Tracksuit Jacket in light blue, which is a favourite of Noel Gallagher’s, and the bucket hats also unavailable.

You can sign up to adidas’s sold-out service on the website, which send an alert into your email inbox when items are restocked.

Oasis kick off their reunion tour at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on July 4, with the all dates sold-out. The full UK and Ireland tour dates are:

Fri 4 Jul – Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK

Sat 5 Jul – Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK

Fri 11 Jul – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK

Sat 12 Jul – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK

Wed 16 Jul – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK

Sat 19 Jul – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK

Sun 20 Jul – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK

Fri 25 Jul – Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Sat 26 Jul – Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Wed 30 Jul – Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Sat 2 Aug – Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Sun 3 Aug – Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Fri 8 Aug – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK

Sat 9 Aug – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK

Tue 12 Aug – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK

Sat 16 Aug – Croke Park, Dublin, IE

Sun 17 Aug – Croke Park, Dublin, IE