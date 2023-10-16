British skate brand Palace team up with heritage company Wedgwood for a new collaboration of skate decks and fine China

If the collaboration with McDonald's wasn’t your thing and instead prefer nothing more than a nice cup of tea and a slice of cake with some vintage Wedgwood tea sets, then we can assure you that British skateboarding brand Palace has you covered there…

Fresh off that McDonald's collaboration, Palace are now set to release a series of items in collaboration with esteemed British company heritage for not only a series of skate decks bearing the distinctive, unmistakable decor one would expect when looking at their grandma’s fine china, but Wedgwood themselves will be creating a tea set drawing from artwork from Palace’s history.

The collaboration between Palace and Wedgwood was intended to combine “the heritage-filled British elegance of Wedgwood with Palace's modern-day English cheek, bridging the past and present in a unique fashion,” - what skateboarder doesn’t enjoy a cup of tea with their nan on a Wednesday afternoon?

The Wedgwood tea set, emblazoned with a graphic from Palace's history (Credit: Palace/Wedgwood)

The PALACE X Wedgwood Winter 2023 collection includes a teapot, cup & saucer, and plate, all showcasing a strawberry graphic pattern sourced from the Palace archives. This design pays homage to Wedgwood's longstanding heritage, with the strawberry-and-vine pattern being one of its prominent motifs. The entire set comes packaged in a co-branded box. Additionally, the collection features two skate decks in white and Wedgwood blue, both adorned with the same strawberry pattern.