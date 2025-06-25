The weather was perfect for the annual Serpentine Summer Party in Lonon. This year’s event named “A Capsule in Time,” was co-hosted by Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett. However, I am making no allowances for co-host Cate Blanchett and as far as I am concerned, was one of the worst dressed stars on the night.

Although I know some placed Cate Blanchett on their best dressed list, I personally was not a fan of her look by Turkish-British designer Dilara Findikoglu, her bodice featured shells and she wore this over a fishtail skirt and accessorised with nude shoes.

It would seem that Prince William’s cousins Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer are continuing their twinning act; they wore very similar outfits to Royal Ascot 2025 this year. For the Serpentine Summer Party, they dazzled in red gowns and were definitely two of the best dressed guests at the event.

I was also a fan of springer Dina Asher-Smith’s Serpentine style, she looked effortlessly cool in a black bandeau top which she teamed with black wide leg trousers. I also thought Lily Allen looked quirky but cool in a black strapless dress with white feathers.

Take a look at the other best and worst dressed stars at the Serpentine Summer Party 2025.

From left to right: Alicia Vikander. Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer and Cate Blanchett Whilst Alicia Vikander and Prince William's cousins Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer dazzled at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2025, I was not a fan of Cate Blanchett's look

Alicia V ikander at the Serpentine Summer Party 2025 Best Dressed: How pretty did actress Alicia Vikander look in a strapless gown embroidered with beaded flowers?

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer attend The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2025 at Serpentine on June 24, 2025 in London Best Dressed: A vision in red. Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer continued their twinning ways (they wore similar looks at Royal Ascot) at the Serpentine Summer Party