Former Pussycat Dolls star Nicole Scherzinger was a notable winner at the Tony Awards 2025, she won the award for Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her role in the acclaimed musical Sunset Blvd and said: “Growing up I always felt like I didn't belong, but you all have made me feel like I belong, and I have come home at last.”
Nicole Scherzinger was one of the best dressed stars at the Tony Awards 2025 and dazzled in red. However, there were plenty of celebrities who failed to impress when it came to their outfits.
One of the worst dressed stars at the Tony Awards 2025 has to be Katie Holmes. Some are criticising her for putting green with pink saying it clashed but I have no problem with this colour combination and particularly love green with hot pink.
I have more of an issue with the choice of green top and pale pink skirt, the green top was too boxy and the skirt was unflattering and just didn’t work with the shape of the top. I also was not a fan of Sarah Paulson’s black and white dress.
It was as if her stylist and the designer had chosen two different dresses and decided they would work as one gown, believe me, they didn’t and the shape of the dress was just bizarre, to say the least!
Take a look at NationalWorld’s worst dressed stars at the Tony Awards 2025
