Former Pussycat Dolls star Nicole Scherzinger was a notable winner at the Tony Awards 2025, she won the award for Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her role in the acclaimed musical Sunset Blvd and said: “Growing up I always felt like I didn't belong, but you all have made me feel like I belong, and I have come home at last.”

Nicole Scherzinger was one of the best dressed stars at the Tony Awards 2025 and dazzled in red. However, there were plenty of celebrities who failed to impress when it came to their outfits.

One of the worst dressed stars at the Tony Awards 2025 has to be Katie Holmes. Some are criticising her for putting green with pink saying it clashed but I have no problem with this colour combination and particularly love green with hot pink.

I have more of an issue with the choice of green top and pale pink skirt, the green top was too boxy and the skirt was unflattering and just didn’t work with the shape of the top. I also was not a fan of Sarah Paulson’s black and white dress.

It was as if her stylist and the designer had chosen two different dresses and decided they would work as one gown, believe me, they didn’t and the shape of the dress was just bizarre, to say the least!

Take a look at NationalWorld’s worst dressed stars at the Tony Awards 2025

From left to right: Katie Holmes, Sarah Pauslon and singer Jordan Tyson I am not sure what Katie Holmes, Sarah Paulson and Jordan Tyson were thinking of when they decided on their outfits for the Tony Awards 2025

Katie Holmes attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City I had no issue with Katie Holmes's colour choice, some say green and pink clash, but I love green with pink. However, the boxy green T-shirt did not work with the unflattering pink skirt, definitely a no from me!

Sarah Paulson was one of the worst dressed at the Tony Awards 2025 It looked like Sarah Paulson or rather her stylist and designer had decided on two separate dresses and put them together, it was also a very bizarre shape...

Ashley Longshore attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City I don't mind a bit of a puff ball dress, but not puff ball all over, so therefore Ashely Longshore's look didn't work. The knee high sheer socks were also a big no!