If you love fashion, then chances are you already know everything there is to know about Vogue World 2025. However, if you don’t, let me enlighten you.

This year’s Vogue World 2025 runway will feature new interpretations of classic movie looks, created by the likes of designer labels such as Valentino, Balmain, Louis Vuitton and Marc Jacobs. In March 2025, Anna Wintour said: "By mixing fashion and the arts and culture in the centre of a city, and by raising money for a cause, Vogue World has become a runway show-as-rallying cry – a way to fix the attention of a huge global audience, to bring awareness, and sound an unmistakable note of positivity, creativity and hope.”

Although Vogue World: Hollywood is set to attract some very well dressed stars, after all it is Vogue after all, there will undoubtedly be celebrities who fail to hit the fashion mark. Over the years, there have been some outfits that are best forgotten.

In 2024, supermodel Cara Delevingne chose a look from Simone Rocha's Couture collection for Jean Paul Gaultier but I just thought her outfit was tacky. In 2023, Sienna Miller showed off her baby bump in a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture outfit, but the puffball skirt was too voluminous.

Vogue World 2025 known as Vogue World: Hollywood is taking place on Sunday October 26 on the Paramount Pictures Studios Lot in Hollywood. If you are interested in watching Vogue World: Hollywood, you can watch it on Vogue’s livestream . It begins at 2am GMT (6pm PDT).

