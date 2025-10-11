Tubs of ice cream are being recalled because they could prove a health risk.

Aldi has taken the pudding off the shelves because it is not labelled properly.

It contains the allergen wheat - gluten - which is not listed on the ingredients, so the ice cream could be dangerous for people with coeliac disease or other gluten allergies and intolerances.

Gianni's Cheeky Monkey ice cream which has been withdrawn from sale at Aldi because it contains wheat, which is not on the label | Aldi

The Cheeky Monkey Ice Cream is made by Gianni’s and comes in a 500ml tub. It has chocolate chunks and marshmallow and it and costs £1.99. The affected batch has a bar code 4088600275871 and a best-before date of August 14, 2027.

Aldi said: “Customers are asked to return this product to their nearest store, where a full refund will be given. We apologise that this product did not meet our normal high standards and thank you for your co-operation.”

For more information see help.aldi.co.uk or call the chain’s customer services department on 0800 042 0800.

The Food Standards Agency is publicising the recall and said: “Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold. Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product). Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk. When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an allergy alert.”