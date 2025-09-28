Lidl is urgently recalling a protein bar which is potentially harmful if eaten.

Vegan protein bars have been recalled by budget supermarket Lidl as they may contain a protein which may harm people allergic to mustard.

The chain in Northern Ireland is recalling the Healthy Fit Vegan Protein Bar as it contains canola rapeseed protein - which the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said "can cause an allergic reaction to consumers who are allergic to mustard".

The FSA said notices had been installed in Lidl stores in Northern Ireland, with customers urged not to consume the bars.

"If you have bought the product and have an allergy to mustard, do not eat it," the FSA said. "Instead, return it to where you bought it from for a full refund."

Specific products being recalled are:

Healthy Fit Vegan Protein Bar - Pack size: 60g

Best before: end of 28 February 2026

Best before: end of 31 March 2026

Best before: end of 30 April 2026

Best before: end of 31 July 2026

"Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold," the FSA added. "Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled', when customers are asked to return the product.

"Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk. When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert."