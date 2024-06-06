Amazon Fresh: Amazon expands UK grocery store delivery service to all customers - no Prime subscription needed
and live on Freeview channel 276
Amazon has announced that it is expanding its grocery delivery service to all customers in the UK.
Previously exclusive to Prime members, the retail giant will now offer same-day delivery to customers in over 100 towns and cities across the country, regardless of their subscription status.
This expansion includes groceries from Amazon Fresh, as well as those available through its partnerships with Morrisons, Co-op and Iceland services on Amazon.
It comes amid efforts from Amazon to grow its grocery business in face of tough competition within the UK grocery sector. Nevertheless, it said Prime members would still have access to more delivery options and free shopping, subject to minimum spend.
On Thursday (6 June), Amazon also revealed it would launch additional discounts for Prime members on Amazon Fresh. Prime Member deals would launch later this month, offering exclusive deals on Amazon Fresh online and across the retailer’s 20 Amazon Fresh shops.
It added that there would be an additional 10% off certain items in store, as well as weekly special deals offering up to 50% off a number of products in store and online.
Ganesh Rao, vice president of Amazon Fresh International, said: “Today marks a milestone for us as we extend our grocery deliveries to all Amazon customers, and we are excited for more customers to benefit from our low prices, wide selection, and fast and reliable deliveries.
“We’re also offering even more savings for Prime members when they’re shopping from Amazon Fresh, giving them an additional 10% off Price Cut products in store, as well as access to Prime-exclusive deals online.”
Earlier this month, Money Saving Expert’s Martin Lewis shared five effective tips for Amazon shoppers to maximise savings, including using Amazon Warehouse, a service where you can find significant discounts on a range of branded items such as electronics, kitchen appliances, laptops, lawnmowers, games, jewellery, and household items.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.