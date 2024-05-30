Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are lesser-known Amazon services and tricks, many of which hold deals within

Martin Lewis has shared five effective tips for Amazon shoppers to maximise savings, so before you click ‘confirm’ on your next purchase, explore these ways you could save more money.

Despite being one of the world's largest retailers, Lewis says there are still many lesser-known Amazon services and tricks to uncover, many of which hold tantalising deals within.

Lewis shared five tips to help shoppers secure discounts of 50% or more in the latest Money Saving Expert newsletter.

The first involves using Amazon Warehouse, a service where you can find significant discounts on a range of branded items such as electronics, kitchen appliances, laptops, lawnmowers, games, jewellery, and household items.

These products are secondhand but certified by Amazon - categorised by condition: ‘acceptable’, ‘very good’ and ‘like new’ - offering a cheaper alternative to buying new.

If you’re looking for a high-end toaster but can’t afford the latest model for instance, Amazon Warehouse might offer it at a price that fits your budget.

According to Lewis, a ‘like new’ iRobot Roomba vacuum priced at £277.05 on Amazon Warehouse represents a 56% saving compared to its new price of £488.

Another recommendation is Amazon Renewed, a service focused on refurbished tech items, and ideal for finding previous generation models from brands like Apple, Samsung and Dell - Lewis found AirPods 2nd generation for £69.99, compared to their new price of £129.

Shoppers should also explore Amazon Outlet for brand new, out-of-season items being cleared, such as surplus holiday cards and gifts. Bear in mind though that not all items on Amazon Outlet are discounted.

The website CamelCamelCamel also allows you to check historical prices of items on Amazon to ensure you’re getting a genuine deal. For instance, a Breville coffee machine advertised with a 38% discount at £350 was found to be £301 earlier this year.