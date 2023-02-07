The offer can be used in conjunction with the £1 lunch deal

Asda is offering free hot breakfasts to kids this February half-term to help families amid the cost of living crisis.

The supermarket has partnered with Quaker Oats to offer the freebie which is open to children up to the age of 16 from 9 to 22 February.

Children will be able to get a free serving of porridge from 8am to 12pm daily in 205 Asda cafes during half-term and is expected to dish up more than 500,000 bowls through the partnership.

Recent research from the charity Magic Breakfast in 2022 has shown that 81% of schools believe that child hunger has increased in their community in the last year and 94% believe poverty has increased.

Additionally, 95% of schools agree that breakfast provision has positively impacted concentration in class and 87% agree it alleviates pressure on family budgets.

The offer comes on top of Asda’s existing £1 kids main meal deal across its cafes. The scheme, along with its over 60’s Winter Warmer £1 soup café initiatives, will remain in place until the end of March.

The extension comes after Asda’s Income Tracker shows that household disposable incomes fell by an average of 11.4% during the fourth quarter to £209 per week, compared to £236 per week in Q4 the previous year.

Kris Comerford, Asda’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We know when families are preparing for the school holidays it can often mean an additional strain on household budgets – especially feeding and entertaining their children.

“We remain as committed as ever to supporting our customers in tackling these tough times. Our café initiatives continue to provide a lifeline for over 1.5 million customers since we launched them last year, and we hope by offering a free warm breakfast in the February half term, it will help support many more in the coming weeks.”

More than 1.1 million £1 meals have been sold to date with Asda seeing a tenfold increase in meals served across key school holiday periods demonstrating the impact holidays can have on families’ budgets.

The current Kids for £1 menu includes a choice of six hot meals in selected cafes or a cold pick-and-mix sandwich meal deal for just £1.

Divesh Parmar, General Manager, Quaker Oats UK, said: "It’s so important that everyone has access to breakfast to start the day which is why we’re partnering with Asda to provide free Quaker Oats porridge to children this half term.

