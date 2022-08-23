Retailers often change their opening hours over UK bank holiday weekends

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter

A good weather forecast is expected for much of the UK - although the prospect of a heatwave looks unlikely, according to the Met Office.

Many people usually spend the last widespread public holiday before Christmas enjoying a barbecue or hosting friends and family.

It means knowing when supermarket opening hours are is crucial - especially if you find yourself needing to nip out at the last minute.

So when can you get hold of groceries this weekend?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the August bank holiday?

The August bank holiday will begin for many people on Friday night.

But the official date on which the public holiday falls is Monday (29 August).

If you live in Scotland, you have already had your August bank holiday - it took place on Monday 1 August.

When are August bank holiday supermarket opening hours?

On all bank holidays aside from Christmas Day, supermarkets tend to follow their Sunday hours.

It means they are likely to open later in the morning and close earlier in the afternoon or evening than on a typical weekday.

However, for those retailers with stores located in both city centre and out-of-town locations - or those with different types of store formats - hours can vary, so it’s worth checking with your local store to see when it will be open until.

Here are the bank holiday opening hours of the UK’s biggest supermarket chains for Saturday 27, Sunday 28 and Monday 29 August:

Tesco

Tesco, along with most other major supermarket chains, has not officially announced bank holiday opening hours.

Instead, it encourages customers to look at its store locator tool to find out when its shops open and close over the long weekend.

Here are provisional opening hours:

Saturday: 6am to 10pm

Sunday: 12pm to 6pm

Monday: 8am to 6pm

Sainsbury’s

Check the supermarket’s store locator to see what the opening times of your closest store will be.

Here is a general gist of its opening times:

Saturday: 7am to 10pm

Sunday: 10am to 4pm

Monday: 7am to 8pm

Asda

Check the supermarket’s store finder to see what the opening times of your closest store will be.

Here is a general gist of its opening times:

Saturday: 7am to 10pm

Sunday: 10am to 4pm

Monday: 7am to 8pm

Morrisons

Check the supermarket’s store finder tool to see what the opening times of your closest store will be.

Here is a general gist of its opening times:

Saturday: 7am to 10pm

Sunday: 10am to 4pm

Monday: 7am to 8pm

Aldi

Check the supermarket’s store finder to see what the opening times of your closest store will be.

Here is a general gist of its opening times:

Saturday: 8am to 10pm

Sunday: 10am to 4pm

Monday: 8am to 8pm

Lidl

Check the supermarket’s store locator to see what the opening times of your closest store will be.

Here is a general gist of its opening times:

Saturday: 8am to 10pm

Sunday: 10am to 4pm

Monday: 8am to 8pm

Waitrose

Waitrose has not released official opening and closing times for its stores.

Consumers can use its branch finder tool to see when their nearest store’s opening hours are.

M&S

M&S is yet to release any opening hour information ahead of the bank holiday.

But shoppers can check out its store locator tool to find out when their nearest store is opening and closing.

Iceland

Iceland has not yet released official bank holiday opening and closing times for its stores.

However, customers can use its store locator to find out when their nearest shop’s opening hours fall.

Co-op

Co-op has not released official opening and closing times for its stores.

However, it directs consumers to its store finder so they can see when their nearest store’s opening hours.

Costco

Bank holidays are often a time when people head out looking for a bargain, so Costco is likely to be a popular destination for many.