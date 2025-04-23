Bella Italia declares 30th April ‘Bella Appreciation Day’ – because every Bella deserves a £100 treat

Bella Appreciation Day - Free £100 if you are called Bella

Ever wished your name could get you free food? Well, if your name is Bella, today’s your lucky day!

On Wednesday, April 30, Bella Italia is rolling out the red carpet for all Bellas across the nation with the launch of Bella Appreciation Day.

For one day only, anyone named Bella (or a version of such as Arabella or Anabella) can enjoy £100 to spend at Bella Italia – no strings attached.

All you need to do is show valid identification at any Bella Italia restaurant, and you’ll receive a £100 voucher to use on the day.

Whether you’re a Bella who loves Bolognese, a Bella who’s passionate about pizza, or a Bella who just fancies a freebie, this is your moment to shine.

Bella Italia has long been a place where friends and family come together to enjoy delicious Italian-inspired food in a warm, welcoming atmosphere.

The launch of Bella Appreciation Day is part of the brand’s ‘Feel Bella’ initiative, which celebrates the joy of dining together. Inspired by the Italian tradition of bringing loved ones around the table, Bella Italia creates a welcoming atmosphere where guests can escape the everyday, savour delicious food, and make meaningful memories.

From hand-stretched pizzas and creamy Carbonara to indulgent desserts and signature cocktails, there’s something for every Bella to enjoy.

A Bella Italia spokesperson said: “We love Bellas. We love them so much, in fact, that we’ve decided to dedicate an entire day to them. If you’re a Bella we want to celebrate you and our way of saying ‘grazie’. So, if you’re a Bella, grab your ID, bring your appetite, and let’s make 30th April a day to remember.”

To take part, Bellas simply need to visit any Bella Italia restaurant on Wednesday 30th April and show valid ID to claim their £100 voucher. The offer is only available for dine-in guests and must be redeemed and used on the same day. Each Bella is entitled to one voucher, and the offer has no cash value and no change given. While we’d love to give everyone a slice of the action, only those with ‘Bella’ on their official identification will qualify.

Bella Appreciation Day is a one-day-only event, so if you or someone you know is named Bella, this is the perfect excuse to gather friends and family for a delicious meal. Whether it’s a solo celebration, a double-Bella dinner, or an entire table of Bellas, the more, the merrier.

For more information, Terms & Conditions or to book a table, visit. BellaItalia.co.uk.