Bella Italia launches irresistible Easter indulgence

Indulgent Bella Italia Easter Creme Egg Cookie Dough limited edition dessert

This Easter Bella Italia is serving up the ultimate indulgence with the launch of its Creme Egg Cookie Dough – a warm, gooey, chocolatey delight that’s simply too tempting to miss.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Available for a limited time only from 1st April to 4th May, this exclusive Easter treat is perfect for chocolate lovers and families looking for a little extra sweetness over the Bank Holiday season.

The Easter treat is part of Bella Italia’s ‘Feel Bella’ initiative, which celebrates the joy of dining together. Inspired by the Italian tradition of bringing loved ones around the table, Bella Italia creates a welcoming atmosphere where guests can escape the everyday, savour delicious food, and make meaningful memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dessert features warm chocolate chip cookie dough, made with gluten-free oats, with a melting chocolate centre that oozes with every bite.

To take it to the next level, it’s served with a whole Cadbury Creme Egg, smooth vanilla gelato, and drizzled with luxurious Belgian chocolate sauce.

For those who love a little extra indulgence, guests can also add a Creme Egg to any dessert for just £1, making it even easier to enjoy the sweet taste of Easter.

Easter is all about celebrating with loved ones, and what better way to do that than with a dessert designed to be shared (or kept all to yourself)?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you’re enjoying a meal with family, catching up with friends, or just treating yourself, the Crème Egg Cookie Dough is the perfect way to round off an Italian feast at Bella Italia.

A Bella Italia spokesperson said: “Easter is all about indulgence, and we wanted to create something truly special for our guests. Our Creme Egg Cookie Dough is the perfect mix of warm, gooey, chocolatey goodness, paired with the iconic taste of a Cadbury Creme Egg. It’s a dessert designed to bring joy, and we can’t wait for our guests to try it. But hurry – it’s only available for a limited time!”

With over 70 restaurants nationwide, Bella Italia is known for its warm hospitality and authentic Italian cuisine. From classic pasta dishes like creamy Carbonara and rich Bolognese to hand-stretched pizzas and oven-roasted Sea Bass, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The Creme Egg Cookie Dough priced from £8.29 will be available at all Bella Italia restaurants from 1st April to 4th May. With Easter and Bank Holidays around the corner, it’s the perfect excuse to indulge in a truly special dessert.

For more information or to book your table, visit BellaItalia.co.uk.