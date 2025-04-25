Bella Italia Launches the unmissable Padlock Challenge - 50% off food for 90 days

50% off Bella Italia food for 90 days

Bella Italia has today launched its biggest and most exciting offer yet – the Padlock Challenge – giving guests the chance to unlock 50% off food for a whole 90 days.

Part of Bella Italia’s Feel Bella initiative – which celebrates the simple joy of sharing great food with the people you love – this new loyalty challenge is designed to bring friends and families back together around the table with unbeatable savings.

And it’s very simple to get the discount, simply download the Bella Italia app and start collecting Padlocks every time you dine. Spend £20 or more and scan your app to unlock your first padlock. Unlock three Padlocks before 1st July 2025 and earn rewards at every step – including 50% off food for 90 days!

Here’s what you can get after unlocking the1st Padlock: £10 off your next meal. The 2nd Padlock: 50% off food on your next visit and the 3rd Padlock: (The BIG one!!) – 50% off food for 90 days (valid Sunday to Thursday).

To give you a head start, Bella Italia is offering a FREE main meal, already loaded into your app. Use it to unlock your first Padlock and begin your journey to massive rewards.

A Bella Italia spokesperson said: “At Bella Italia, we believe great food is meant to be shared and now, we’re giving our guests even more reason to come together. The Padlock Challenge is our biggest-ever reward and a true celebration of the joy that dining brings. With 50% off food for 90 days, we want to thank our loyal diners in a way that really delivers.”

With over 70 restaurants across the UK, Bella Italia has been a trusted favourite for generations, known for warm hospitality, rustic Italian charm, and a menu full of comforting classics. From indulgent Carbonara and hand-stretched pizzas to oven-roasted Sea Bass and indulgent desserts, there’s something for everyone.

Whether you’re popping in for a quick midweek meal or gathering the whole family for a celebration, the Padlock Challenge makes every visit even more rewarding.

Join the challenge, unlock your rewards, and enjoy the Italian dining experience you love – for less.

For more information, to view full terms, and to download the Bella Italia app, visit: