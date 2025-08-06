This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A popular ice-cream chain has created a brand new ice-cream flavour - breast milk - and it’s not the only unusual flavour on the market.

Yes, you read that right. A breast milk flavoured ice-cream has been made - but it’s limited edition.

The flavour has been created by two companies who have joined together for this one-of-a-kind flavour. They are Frida, a parent product company, and OddFellows, a small-batch ice cream company based in New York. They have released a limited number of breast milk-flavored ice cream pints.

The ice cream was first launched earlier this year and the flavour has gone viral. Now, it’s been made available for purchase online, with shipping available nationwide.

For the past few days, Frida and OddFellows have been promoting their brand new unique flavour on social media. The promotional photos shows a truck with the words "Breast Milk Ice Cream" emblazoned on the side. The caption reads: "Taste it for yourself”.

So, if you do want to taste it for yourself, here’s all you need to know about breast milk ice-cream including where you can buy, plus other eyebrow-raising flavours from around the world, and how you can make your own quirky flavoured sweet treat.

A limited edition breast milk ice cream, created by Frida and OddFellows, has caused a stir online. Photo by Instagram/@fridamom. | Instagram/@fridamom

Where to buy breast milk ice cream

The breast milk ice cream is available on the Frida website. But, as previously mentioned it’s limited edition so you’ll only be able to buy while stocks last.

The flavour will also be available at a pop-up event at OddFellows' location in Dumbo, Brooklyn, New York, until Sunday (August 10). Free scoops of the frozen dessert will be offered between noon and 1pm local time from today (August 6) till Sunday.

Is the ice cream really made of breast milk?

To answer the question on everyone’s lips, no, Frida and OddFellows' Breast Milk Ice Cream is not made of real human breast milk. The flavour of the ice cream has just been created to supposedly taste it. Don’t ask us how someone knows what breast milk tastes like, or how they have been able to re-create it.

What does breast milk ice cream taste like?

According to a statement put out by the companies their breast milk ice cream is "sweet, a little salty, smooth, with hints of honey and sprinkles of colostrum, and features a distinct colostrum yellow tinge.” They added that they have decided to make the flavour because of the “widespread love of breast milk”.

What are other unusual ice-cream flavours from around the world?

Breast milk is not the only odd . . . and dare we say questionable . . . ice cream flavour from around the world. London-based concept store The Ice Cream Project offered a range of savoury flavours definitely not usually associated with ice-cream such as Heinz Tomato Ketchup, Maldon Flaky Salt, Branston Pickle, Birdseye Peas and Kikkoman Soy Sauce.

Elsewhere in the US, there’s an ice-cream parlour in Jersey which sells olive oil flavoured ice-cream, while in Oregon there’s another where Mango sticky rice is a best-selling flavour. Across New England, there’s a place where you can find lobster in ice-cream, and you’ll even find a cheese and tomato delight at locations across the country.

In Australia, sage and pomegranate is a popular flavour at one pop-up ice creamery. In Venezuela, you’ll find a store that sells cheesy Dorito flavoured ice-cream, and in Germany there’s a place which creates margherita pizza. A bit closer to home, Mary’s Milk Bar in Edinbuurgh serves spicy-sweet cumin and mango ripple ice cream, plus milk chocolate, cayenne and cinnamon.

How can you make your own unusual flavoured ice-cream?

If any of the flavours in this article have inspired you, but you don’t live close to any of the ice-cream shops don’t despair as you can make your own at home.

All you need is the Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream & Frozen Dessert Maker. You can make not only make ice-cream, but also gelato, sorbet, smoothies and milkshakes - completely to your own design. That means you can make your favourite custom treat and experiment with flavours as much as you like.

The machine is available in several colours including grey, black and gold and pink, and you can turn frozen bases into creamy scoops, milkshakes and more in minutes.