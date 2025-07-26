Popular fast food chain Burger King is making a big change to its menu.

Burger King has added six new drinks to its menu.

The chain has introduced four Iced Coffee Cold Foam options along with two Real Juice Lemonades.

Burger King is now selling four Iced Coffee Cold Foam flavour options; vanilla, mocha, plain and black— but the plain option is limited to select locations. There’s also two Real Juice Lemonades: strawberry lemonade and mango peach lemonade.

The spokesperson for the restaurant said: “The new Strawberry Lemonade is made with real fruit juice for a delicious and refreshing beverage and the Mango Peach Lemonade is a vibrant blend of lemonade with real peach and mango juice.”

The spokesperson added that the new drinks will be available nationwide - but they will only be available in the US and not in the UK.

Prices for these new drinks are set at a recommended $2.49 for a small, $2.79 for a medium and $3.29 for a large, but actual prices may vary by location.

The addition of the new drinks comes as Burger King looks to broaden its beverage options in response to customer preferences.