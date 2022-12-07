The new flavour marks the first ever change to the Creme Egg in 50 years

Cadbury is launching a new white chocolate version of its popular Creme Egg just in time for Christmas.

The white chocolate twist marks the first innovation to the fan-favourite treat in 50 years, but it will only be available in select UK stores. The brand new recipe features the unique Creme Egg gooey centre which is then encased in a white chocolate exterior.

The chocolate brand said the Creme Egg White is now part of the permanent Cadbury Easter range so fans can look forward to enjoying it every Easter. The much-anticipated launch includes Cadbury Creme Egg White singles and Creme Egg White five packs, with the range available exclusively from Asda stores only.

Shoppers will also be able to buy mixed multipacks containing two classic Creme Eggs, two caramel-filled eggs and one white chocolate egg, which are available from major retailers now.

Cadbury is launching a new Creme Egg White (Photo: Cadbury)

Lyndsey Homer, Cadbury Creme Egg Brand Manager, said: “Cadbury Creme Egg season is here again! We are EGG-static to be launching Creme Egg White in time for Easter celebrations this year.

“We’ve been listening closely to the excitement around Creme Egg and we’re sure white chocolate fans will be delighted that each year they can now look forward to enjoying this new addition to the Creme Egg family.”

If you are a white chocolate fan then mark your calendar as Cadbury Creme Egg White will only be around between now and April 2023 whilst stocks last. The full list of prices for the Cadbury Creme Egg White range is as follows:

Cadbury Creme Egg White 40g - RRP £0.72 - available from major retailers nationwide

Cadbury Creme Egg White five pack - RRP £3.20 - ASDA exclusive

Cadbury Mixed Creme Egg five pack - RRP £3.34 - available from major retailers nationwide

The brand new recipe features the unique Creme Egg gooey centre (Photo: Cadbury)

The launch comes after Cadbury recently revealed the flavours of its two mystery chocolate bars that put the nation’s taste buds to the test earlier this year. Chocolate fans were asked to guess the flavours in an online competition in a bid to win a £5,000 mystery prize.

The brand later confirmed that Mystery bar One was rhubarb and custard flavour, while blue raspberry slushie was the flavour for Mystery Bar Two. Overall it is estimated there were around 6,861 lucky winners and those who guessed successfully were entered into a ballot with a chance of winning the mystery prize.

Cadbury Brand Manager Pippa Rodgers said previously: “We have been blown away by the widespread excitement and conversation around the Cadbury Mystery Bars competition.

“It has been difficult trying to keep the flavours under wraps over summer, so we are delighted to be revealing the flavours to the nation and can’t wait to hear how excited our two lucky prize winners are!”