Christmas tree pizza and pigs in blankets wreath: Keep everyone happy to avoid double dinners this Christmas

Four in 10 parents find themselves frequently serving up the same dish multiple times a week with a third claiming it’s easier when they’re busy, and 30% finding it less wasteful as they know it will be eaten by their children.

In fact, the research by Herta found over two thirds of parents (69%) believe their kids would eat the same meal every day if they could, with pizza, burger and chips, chicken nuggets, and frankfurter hot dogs all featuring in the top 20 most popular meals among kids.

As a result, 78% end up cooking double dinners to appease everyone in the family, an average of three times a week!

With Christmas on the horizon and family gatherings a plenty, many parents will be wishing for easy meals that will be enjoyed without fuss by all those in attendance.

Gemma Serdet from frankfurter brand Herta, said: “There’s always going to be a dish that is a hit, and your little one will be happy to have it no matter what.

But it can be a challenge when you have multiple members of the family to please and you’ve got to become inventive to find something everyone enjoys which is why we’ve shared a few favourites with a frankfurter twist to offer parents quick, easy and delicious mealtime solutions which will be loved and eaten by all.”

Whether you’re looking for a quick and easy meal on Christmas eve or wanting to impress on Boxing Day, this Christmas tree pizza featuring Herta frankfurters is sure to be a success.

Ingredients: Pizza dough, sliced Herta frankfurters, tomato pizza sauce, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil for garnish

Boxing Day Hot Dogs

Instructions:

Shape your pizza dough into a Christmas tree. Add a layer of pizza sauce and cover generously with cheese. Place frankfurter slices and cherry tomatoes as “ornaments” on the tree. Bake until golden and bubbly, then add basil for that festive green touch.

Give your Christmas dinner a festive upgrade with these delightful Pigs in Blankets. Perfect as a starter, side, or snack for the Christmas table!

Ingredients: Herta frankfurters and ready to roll puff pastry

Instructions:

Wrap our juicy frankfurters in flaky puff pastry Slice to size Pop in the oven for 20 minutes for a kid-friendly treat that everyone will love

Why not get really creative and shape these into a Christmas wreath for an even bigger festive twist!

Whether you’re looking to offload the Christmas day leftovers to the family banquet style, or you’re enjoying a traditional Boxing Day stroll and are wanting something hot to eat on the go, these hot dogs can be tailored to suit even the fussiest of family members.

Ingredients: Herta frankfurters, bread rolls, any kind of leftover – turkey, stuffing, bacon, cranberry sauce, onions, cheese – anything works!

Instructions:

Cook your Herta frankfurters in minutes based on the packet instructions Reheat your leftovers of choice Butter a bread roll, laden up and enjoy!

Research commissioned by OnePoll and Herta with 1,000 parents of six- to 16-year-olds (2024).