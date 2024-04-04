Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Today (4 April) is National Burrito Day, a culinary event celebrated on the first Thursday of April each year in the United States.

It's a day dedicated to enjoying and celebrating the beloved Mexican dish, the burrito, and while it's primarily observed in the United States, people from other countries may also partake in the celebration, especially in regions where Mexican cuisine is popular.

With the increasing popularity of Mexican cuisine globally, some restaurants in the UK are choosing to participate in the celebration including Tortilla, who are hosting what they claim to be the largest free burrito giveaway in British history.

Tortilla are giving away a whopping half a million (yes - 500,000!) burritos for free. After a successful similar giveaway last year, which saw thousands flocking to Tortilla outlets, this year promises to be even bigger.

As economic strains affect many, the California burrito and taco chain aims to spread joy by treating half a million guests.

How do I get free burritos

To snag a complimentary medium burrito, simply visit a Tortilla outlet after 2pm on World Burrito Day (Thursday 4 April 2024). These freshly made burritos, including vegan and vegetarian options, typically retail for up to £9 - guacamole included!

You’ll have to sign up to the chain’s Club Tortilla scheme at tortilla.co.uk/loyalty first, where customers can receive a loyalty card for their Apple or Android phone wallet. With this card, you’ll then be able to apply the discount when ordering a medium burrito or naked burrito bowl with your chosen fillings.

Terms & Conditions for burrito giveaway:

Offer is exclusive to Club Tortilla members only

Offer can be redeemed on a MEDIUM burrito or naked burrito only

Available in-store at participating Tortilla restaurants on Thursday 4th April 2024 after 2pm only

Each reward is single use only. One redemption per person, per transaction.

Available while stocks last.

Participating restaurants exclude; Tortilla delivery-only kitchens, Bristol Airport, Euston Station, Gatwick Airport, Leeds Skelton Lake Services, & Manchester Piccadilly Station, Middlesex University, Sussex University, Brunel University, Salford University, Swansea University.

Tortilla is also offering one special guest a Tortilla Black Card in collaboration with @greatbritish.memes, which will give them free burritos for the rest of the year.

To enter, simply head to @greatbritish.memes, like the post, tag a friend and follow @tortillauk to enter. The competition is live now and closes at 12pm on Friday 12 April.

