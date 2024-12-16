Fun sweetie-inspired drinks to wow guests this Christmas

Image credit: Pexels

Those hosting this festive season are being told of fun, sweetie-inspired cocktails to make which will wow their guests.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sweetie experts from Wholesale Sweets have pulled together some of the most loved confectionery and presented 10 delicious sweetie-inspired cocktails.

Throughout the festivities indulging in food and drink can often feel repetitive but these sweetie favourites can transform your cocktails with a unique and delicious twist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you’re a fan of fruity, chocolatey, or tangy flavours, these creative concoctions are sure to wow guests no matter their taste.

From classics like Parma Violets and liquorice to contemporary picks like watermelon slices, enjoy a refreshing sip inspired by beloved treats.

Indulge in a creamy, rich drink inspired by Toblerone or Terry’s Chocolate Orange, blending smooth chocolatey flavours for a truly decadent treat.

Hannah Moore from Wholesale Sweets said: “Creating cocktails inspired by sweetie favourites is a fun, novelty way to break from traditional cocktail bases. Indulging in the comforting flavours we love, and adding a playful twist to festive toasts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst adults enjoy the cocktail version, children can indulge in some of the nation's favourite sweeties.

Of course, we recommend that adults garnish their sweetie inspired cocktail with the real deal too!”

10 sweetie-inspired cocktails:

Drumstick

A popular lollipop also available in Squashie form, the Drumstick is a classic for party bags. Inspired by the Drumstick lolly there is a cocktail mix created that is almost indistinguishable. Made by mixing 25ml vanilla vodka, 25ml Chambord, 10ml lime juice, 10ml vanilla syrup and topping with cranberry juice in a tall ice cold glass (250ml). Garnish by laying a Drumstick across the rim of the glass, or lay a cocktail stick with two Squashies pushed through.

Parma Violets

An oldschool favourite, Parma Violets are deliciously pungent, violet flavoured sweeties. You can recreate them in a drink for adults with 25ml gin, 25ml triple sec, 10ml lemon juice, 10ml violet syrup and 50ml apple juice all topped off with lemonade. This can be enjoyed in a tall glass with ice cubes and garnished with a mini packet of Parma Violets for full effect.

Chocolate Orange

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Christmas classic to swap out for the real orange at the toe of your stocking, this chocolate orange drink is a taste of magic. This short drink is made with 25ml Irish cream, 25ml chocolate liqueur, 25ml vanilla vodka, 25ml triple sec, and a sprinkle of paprika, topped with a dash of milk to your liking. Cut a slight groove into a slice of Chocolate Orange and rest it on the glass’ rim. A real dessert drink!

Love Heart

Bring a bit of love and romance to your NYE party with this refreshing Love Hearts-inspired spritzer by shaking together 50ml gin, 25ml raspberry liqueur, 25ml cranberry juice, 10ml simple syrup, and 10ml lemon juice with ice before finishing it off with prosecco. It is best served in a champagne flute and with a mini packet of Love Hearts, of course!

Cotton Candy

A classic fairground favourite, with a simple sweet taste, this cocktail will surely be a show stopper. Pour 25ml marshmallow vodka over candy floss until melted and top with 125ml sparkling rose, garnish with a handful of candy floss for your guests to eat or mix in. Best served with an ice cube, or two.

Watermelon Slice

A popular pick n mix sweet, Watermelon Slices are a sugarcoated, juicy explosion - a deliciously refreshing choice for a cocktail. Shake 25ml coconut rum, 25ml peach Schnapps, 25ml watermelon syrup and 10ml lemon juice then top with cranberry juice in an ice cold glass. Cut an incision in two slices and add to the rim of the glass for a final flourish

Gummy Bear

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A slow sipper, martini-style cocktail made with the beloved gummy bear! Stir 50ml of chilled raspberry vodka, 25ml peach Schnapps and 25ml cranberry juice then pour over a few of your favourite colours of gummy bears into an ice cold glass to cheer in the New Year. Your garnish will be the expanding gummy bears at the base of the glass.

Jolly Rancher Shot

One for the party people, the Jolly Rancher is an American favourite that has made its way over to the UK. Soak your favourite flavour (or just throw in a mixture) of Jolly Ranchers into vodka and leave for 24 hours and then enjoy the delight of a fruity shot. Or make a short drink by mixing it with some lemonade.

Liquorice

One for the sophisticated palette, liquorice is a love-it-or-hate-it confectionery. We love it and had to include this rich, indulgent liquorice-inspired cocktail. You make it using 50ml gin, 10ml black sambuca liqueur and 5ml sugar syrup to sweeten. Another slow sipper that can be enjoyed on the rocks, serve alongside a selection of Liquorice Allsorts and let the party begin.

Toblerone

A luxurious tipple mimicking the widely loved flavours of Toblerone can be made using 75ml Irish cream, 75ml Frangelico, 75ml coffee liqueur, 25ml heavy cream and 10ml honey. Either enjoy it over ice or warmed slightly for the cosiest evening drink. For an added treat, embellish with a peak or two of Toblerone and relax.