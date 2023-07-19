The Great British Pub Awards has announced its shortlisted finalists for 2023. It comes after a "record number" of boozers entered the competition.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The winners will be announced at an awards show at Victoria Warehouse in Manchester on Tuesday, 19 September. Tickets are available for those who wish to attend.
Here is the full shortlist:
Best City/Urban Pub - Sponsored by Molson Coors
The Kings Arms - Bexleyheath, South East London
The Audley Public House - Mayfair, East London
The Bridewell - Liverpool
The Coach House - Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire
The George IV - Chiswick, West London
The Turk’s Head - Twickenham, Greater London
Best Country/Rural Pub - Sponsored by Everard Cole
The Black Bull - Sedbergh, Cumbria
Cholmondeley Arms - Cheshire
The Three Hills - Bartlow, Cambridgeshire
The Elephant & Castle - Wheathampstead, Hertfordshire
The Plough - Normanton on the Wolds, Nottinghamshire
Fox & Hounds - Barley, Hertfordshire
Best Pub for Dogs
The Bellflower - Garstang, Lancashire
The Kings Arms - Horsham, West Sussex
The Leicester Arms - Penshurst, Kent
Bulls Head, Mobberley - Cheshire
The Maltings - Warrington - Cheshire
The Swan - Lyndhurst, Hampshire
Best Pub for Entertainment
Chaplin’s & The Cellar Bar - Boscombe, Bournemouth, Dorset
The Phoenix Arts Club - Soho, Central London
The Kings Arms - Bexleyheath, South East London
The Saddle Inn - Chester, Cheshire
The Anchor Inn - Wingham, Kent
The Hightown Pub & Kitchen - Liverpool
Best Pub for Families
Gaggle of Geese - Buckland Newton, Dorchester, Devon
Puss in Boots - Offerton, Stockport, Greater Manchester
The Hightown Pub & Kitchen - Liverpool
Ye Olde Bridge Inn - Oxton, Nottinghamshire
The Plough, Normanton on the Wolds - Nottinghamshire
Almondsbury Creative - Almondsbury, Gloucestershire
Best Pub for Food - Sponsored by Booker Makro
The Beresford Arms - Morpeth, Northumberland
The Hinds Head - Bray, Berkshire
The Loch & The Tyne - Old Windsor, Berkshire
The Bulls Head - Holymoorside, Chesterfield, Derbyshire
Carpenter’s Arms - Felixkirk, Thirsk, North Yorkshire
Shibden Mill Inn - Halifax, West Yorkshire
Best Pub Garden - Sponsored by Diageo
The Hare & Hounds - West Ardsley, West Yorkshire
The Elephant & Castle - Wheathampstead, Hertfordshire
The Drummond at Albury - Guildford, Surrey
The Bellflower, Garstang - Lancashire
Ye Olde Bridge Inn, Southwell - Nottinghamshire
Gaggle of Geese, Buckland Newton - Dorchester, Dorset
Best Pub to Watch Sport
Dartford Sports Bar - Dartford, Kent
Sports Bar & Grill - Canary Wharf, East London
The Royal Dyche - Burnley, Lancashire
The Coach House Restaurant - Dexter’s Sports Bar Grill & Terrace, Humberston, Lincolnshire
Cross Keys - Kingston-upon-Hull, East Yorkshire
Pinnacle Beer & Gin Hall - West Park, Leeds
Best Sustainable Pub - Sponsored by Eazle by Heineken
Bat & Ball, Breamore - Hampshire
Fox & Hounds - Barley, Royston, Hertfordshire
Stroud Brewery Taproom - Stroud, Gloucestershire
The Black River Inn - Black Torrington, Devon
The Loch & the Tyne - Old Windsor, Berkshire
The Rising Sun - Truro, Cornwall
Community Hero - Sponsored by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Chaplin’s & the Cellar Bar - Bournemouth, Dorset
The Lion Treorchy - Treorchy
The Old Abbey Taphouse - Manchester
The Alexandra - Wimbledon, South West London
The Rose & Crown - Ashbury, Oxfordshire
Dog & Parrot, Eastwood - Nottinghamshire
Best Young Pub Chef - Sponsored by Booker Makro
Charlie Kendall-Smith – The Dog at Wingham, Kent
Karl Quirante – The Cricketers, Ormskirk, Lancashire
Tabi Martin – Queen of Cups, Glastonbury, Somerset
Greene King Pub of the Year
East End Fox - Baillieston, Glasgow
The Carnarvon - Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire
Hare & Hound - King’s Heath, Birmingham
Lion & Lamb - Little Canfield, Dunmow, Essex
Stag at Lyndhurst - Lyndhurst, Hampshire
Guy Earl of Warwick - Welling, South East London
Admiral Taverns Pub of the Year
Keynsham Courtyard - Somerset
The Turf - Wrexham
The Commercial Inn - Dunfermline
Boot & Shoe - Ackworth, Pontefract, West Yorkshire
Bellringer - Berryhill, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire
Brown Cow Inn - Liverpool, Merseyside
Marstons Pub of the Year
Black Bull Hotel Old Langho - Blackburn, Lancashire
Cock & Magpie Bewdley - Worcestershire
Holly Bush - Derby, Derbyshire
Royal Oak - Chapel Ash, Wolverhampton, West Midlands
Star Inn - Tideswell, Buxton, Derbyshire
Rose & Crown - Worcester, Worcestershire
Stonegate Group Pub Partners Pub of the Year
The Farmers Arms at Frankby - Wirral, Merseyside
Crown Inn - Sheffield, South Yorkshire
Swan, Thornbury - Bristol, Gloucestershire
White Horse, Hambrook - Bristol, Gloucestershire
Allied Arms - Reading, Berkshire
Woodman, Pinner & Ruislip - Greater London