The shortlist for the Great British Pub Awards has been announced for 2023

Dozens of pubs across the country are bidding to be named among Britain's best.

The Great British Pub Awards has announced its shortlisted finalists for 2023. It comes after a "record number" of boozers entered the competition.

The winners will be announced at an awards show at Victoria Warehouse in Manchester on Tuesday, 19 September. Tickets are available for those who wish to attend.

Here is the full shortlist:

Best City/Urban Pub - Sponsored by Molson Coors

The Kings Arms - Bexleyheath, South East London

The Audley Public House - Mayfair, East London

The Bridewell - Liverpool

The Coach House - Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire

The George IV - Chiswick, West London

The Turk’s Head - Twickenham, Greater London

Best Country/Rural Pub - Sponsored by Everard Cole

The Black Bull - Sedbergh, Cumbria

Cholmondeley Arms - Cheshire

The Three Hills - Bartlow, Cambridgeshire

The Elephant & Castle - Wheathampstead, Hertfordshire

The Plough - Normanton on the Wolds, Nottinghamshire

Fox & Hounds - Barley, Hertfordshire

The Beresford Arms has been shortlist at the Great British Pub Awards 2023

Best Pub for Dogs

The Bellflower - Garstang, Lancashire

The Kings Arms - Horsham, West Sussex

The Leicester Arms - Penshurst, Kent

Bulls Head, Mobberley - Cheshire

The Maltings - Warrington - Cheshire

The Swan - Lyndhurst, Hampshire

Best Pub for Entertainment

Chaplin’s & The Cellar Bar - Boscombe, Bournemouth, Dorset

The Phoenix Arts Club - Soho, Central London

The Kings Arms - Bexleyheath, South East London

The Saddle Inn - Chester, Cheshire

The Anchor Inn - Wingham, Kent

The Hightown Pub & Kitchen - Liverpool

Best Pub for Families

Gaggle of Geese - Buckland Newton, Dorchester, Devon

Puss in Boots - Offerton, Stockport, Greater Manchester

The Hightown Pub & Kitchen - Liverpool

Ye Olde Bridge Inn - Oxton, Nottinghamshire

The Plough, Normanton on the Wolds - Nottinghamshire

Almondsbury Creative - Almondsbury, Gloucestershire

Best Pub for Food - Sponsored by Booker Makro

The Beresford Arms - Morpeth, Northumberland

The Hinds Head - Bray, Berkshire

The Loch & The Tyne - Old Windsor, Berkshire

The Bulls Head - Holymoorside, Chesterfield, Derbyshire

Carpenter’s Arms - Felixkirk, Thirsk, North Yorkshire

Shibden Mill Inn - Halifax, West Yorkshire

Best Pub Garden - Sponsored by Diageo

The Hare & Hounds - West Ardsley, West Yorkshire

The Elephant & Castle - Wheathampstead, Hertfordshire

The Drummond at Albury - Guildford, Surrey

The Bellflower, Garstang - Lancashire

Ye Olde Bridge Inn, Southwell - Nottinghamshire

Gaggle of Geese, Buckland Newton - Dorchester, Dorset

Best Pub to Watch Sport

Dartford Sports Bar - Dartford, Kent

Sports Bar & Grill - Canary Wharf, East London

The Royal Dyche - Burnley, Lancashire

The Coach House Restaurant - Dexter’s Sports Bar Grill & Terrace, Humberston, Lincolnshire

Cross Keys - Kingston-upon-Hull, East Yorkshire

Pinnacle Beer & Gin Hall - West Park, Leeds

Best Sustainable Pub - Sponsored by Eazle by Heineken

Bat & Ball, Breamore - Hampshire

Fox & Hounds - Barley, Royston, Hertfordshire

Stroud Brewery Taproom - Stroud, Gloucestershire

The Black River Inn - Black Torrington, Devon

The Loch & the Tyne - Old Windsor, Berkshire

The Rising Sun - Truro, Cornwall

Community Hero - Sponsored by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Chaplin’s & the Cellar Bar - Bournemouth, Dorset

The Lion Treorchy - Treorchy

The Old Abbey Taphouse - Manchester

The Alexandra - Wimbledon, South West London

The Rose & Crown - Ashbury, Oxfordshire

Dog & Parrot, Eastwood - Nottinghamshire

Best Young Pub Chef - Sponsored by Booker Makro

Charlie Kendall-Smith – The Dog at Wingham, Kent

Karl Quirante – The Cricketers, Ormskirk, Lancashire

Tabi Martin – Queen of Cups, Glastonbury, Somerset

Greene King Pub of the Year

East End Fox - Baillieston, Glasgow

The Carnarvon - Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire

Hare & Hound - King’s Heath, Birmingham

Lion & Lamb - Little Canfield, Dunmow, Essex

Stag at Lyndhurst - Lyndhurst, Hampshire

Guy Earl of Warwick - Welling, South East London

Admiral Taverns Pub of the Year

Keynsham Courtyard - Somerset

The Turf - Wrexham

The Commercial Inn - Dunfermline

Boot & Shoe - Ackworth, Pontefract, West Yorkshire

Bellringer - Berryhill, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire

Brown Cow Inn - Liverpool, Merseyside

Marstons Pub of the Year

Black Bull Hotel Old Langho - Blackburn, Lancashire

Cock & Magpie Bewdley - Worcestershire

Holly Bush - Derby, Derbyshire

Royal Oak - Chapel Ash, Wolverhampton, West Midlands

Star Inn - Tideswell, Buxton, Derbyshire

Rose & Crown - Worcester, Worcestershire

Stonegate Group Pub Partners Pub of the Year

The Farmers Arms at Frankby - Wirral, Merseyside

Crown Inn - Sheffield, South Yorkshire

Swan, Thornbury - Bristol, Gloucestershire

White Horse, Hambrook - Bristol, Gloucestershire

Allied Arms - Reading, Berkshire