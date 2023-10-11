Halloween is a time to enjoy lots of sweets and chocolate - these are the best buys for 2023 from UK supermarkets

Halloween is synonymous with sweets and chocolates. Whether you want delicious treats for yourself and your family to enjoy on 31 October, or you want to make sure you’ve got plenty of goodies to give the trick or treaters who will come to your door.

But, with the cost of living crisis continuing and showing no sign of coming to an end any time soon, it’s important to get the right goods at the right price so you can enjoy the season without having to worry about the impact on the bank balance.

So, here at NationalWorld, we’ve rounded up some of the best value Halloween sweets you can buy from high street shops, supermarkets and grocery stores. We’ve got all the top bulk buy deals, cut price items, branded items and own-brand goods. The good news is that if you happen to have any left over - perhaps if you didn’t get as many trick or treaters as you anticipated - then you can save them for Christmas. It’s a win/win because no matter what you will save money.

So, let’s take a look at some of the best Halloween sweets and chocolates deals for 2023, including goods from M&S, Aldi and more.

Iceland also has a fabulous 3 for £3 mix and match deal, so you can choose a variety of treats to suit different tastebuds. Things available in the deal include Fox’s mini party ring bags, Haribo wine gums, Haribo chamallows and more.

Best and cheapest Halloween 2023 sweets, treats and chocolates from M&S, Aldi and more. Photos by Tesco (top left), Aldi (bottom left), Waitrose (top right) and Ocado (bottom right).

For very little fingers, you can get 6 little bars of Dairy Milk for £1.25 - a good option for very small children for which a full sized bar would be too much. If you want variety in your treat size bar offerings, look no further thanAsda, who are offering a family favourites fun size multipack for £3, which contains 20 bars of bags of Twix, Milky Way, Mars, Snickers and Maltesers. If you’re expecting more guests, you can get a 35 bag multipack of all of these chocolate bars for £5. Tesco are offering a Cadbury milk variety treat size chocolate bars multipack for £2.50 - or you can get it for just £1.25 if you have a Clubcard. It includes 14 bars including Chomp, Crunchy, Flake, Fuge, Twirl and Curly Wurly. There’s sure to be something in one, or both, of these selection bags that everybody will like.

Staying with own-brand yummies, Sainsbury’s have got three new products for Halloween 2023; a 75g bag of chocolate popping candy eyeballs for £1.25, a 70g bag of black spiders webs, or mixed berry sweets, for £1 and, for those who need gluten free or vegan, a 100g bag of Free From spooky choc pumpkins for £2.75 or £2.50 with a Nectar card.

If you prefer savoury snacks to sweet ones, then Ocado has got you covered. You can get a 20 pack of Walkers Wotsits really cheesy snacks for £4.90. Or, get a Walkers Monster Munch variety 12 pack containing pickled onion, flaming hot and roast beef flavours for £3.15.

