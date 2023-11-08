Here are some invaluable tips and tricks on getting that Christmas turkey just right - from meal prep to roasting times

The centrepiece of a festive feast, achieving the perfect Christmas turkey, tender and bursting with flavour, is an art that requires careful planning, skill and attention to detail.

One of the key elements in this culinary masterpiece is time – knowing just how long it takes to cook the bird to perfection.

But before you even think about popping it in the oven, you need to prepare the turkey meticulously. Thawing, seasoning and even stuffing (if you choose) are all essential steps in the process.

How to prepare the turkey

Before you get around to actually cooking your turkey, preparing it is an equally important step in the process.

If you have a frozen turkey, it's essential to thaw it properly, and thawing in the fridge is the safest method. Allow approximately 24 hours of thawing time for every 4-5 pounds (1.8-2.3 kilograms) of turkey. Place the turkey on a tray or in a shallow pan to catch any juice drips.

Once thawed, remove the giblets and neck from the turkey cavity (if this has not been done already). Rinse the turkey inside and out with cold water and pat it dry with paper towels.

Season the turkey with your choice of herbs, spices and butter or oil to enhance the flavour. You can also stuff the turkey with your preferred stuffing mix, but make sure the stuffing reaches a safe temperature (165°F or 74°C) when cooked.

Preheat your oven to 163°C (325°F), and place the turkey on a rack in a roasting pan, breast side up. Cover it loosely with aluminium foil, and this can help prevent the breast from overcooking.

How long does it take to cook the perfect Christmas turkey?

Cooking the perfect Christmas turkey depends on several factors, including the size of the turkey, the cooking method and the temperature used.

As a general guideline, the recommended cooking time for a turkey is about 13-15 minutes per pound (29-33 minutes per kilogram) at an oven temperature of 163°C (325°F). However, this is just a rough estimate.

Here's a rough estimate of cooking times for different turkey sizes at 163°C (325°F):

8-12 pounds: 2.5 to 3.5 hours

12-16 pounds: 3.5 to 4.5 hours

16-20 pounds: 4.5 to 5.5 hours

20-24 pounds: 5.5 to 6.5 hours

To ensure that your turkey is cooked perfectly, it's essential to use a meat thermometer to check the internal temperature. The turkey is done when the thickest part of the thigh reaches 165°F (74°C) and the breast meat reaches 160°F (71°C). Make sure to monitor the temperature throughout the cooking process, and be cautious not to overcook the turkey.

It's important to note that the turkey's temperature will continue to rise a few degrees after you remove it from the oven due to residual heat, so taking it out slightly below the target temperature is recommended.

Remember to allow the turkey to rest for about 20-30 minutes - loosely tented with foil - before carving, as this allows the juices to redistribute and results in a juicier, more flavourful bird.