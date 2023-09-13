Products will first be available in some areas of Greater Manchester before expanding to other areas

(Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to purchase items from Iceland through the website of the online retailer, after the two companies signed a deal.

The shopping giant said the products will first be made available in some areas of Greater Manchester before expanding to other areas in the upcoming months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The supermarket is just the latest to make its products available through Amazon, following similar moves from Morrisons and Co-op. As a result of the pandemic, the shift towards online has accelerated, and more people are opting to purchase from home.

Iceland's own-brand fresh and frozen goods - as well as goods from Greggs, Heinz and other brands - will be included in the selection.

The exact details of how it will work have not yet been revealed, but similar partnerships with other supermarkets give Amazon Prime customers the ability to place orders and get their shopping delivered to them on the same day. Customers are usually given a two hour delivery window.

“Our new partnership with Iceland offers customers an even bigger selection of great value groceries on Amazon, with lots of delivery options available for Prime members,” said Amazon’s UK country manager John Boumphrey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Iceland’s chief customer and digital officer David Devany said: “We’re committed to helping our customers shop the way they want and access our great value products whenever they need them most.