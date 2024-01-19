Popular takeaway company Just Eat will end its delivery service in a huge city

The company will close its in-house delivery service in Paris, France, Europe's largest meals delivery company said, in a move which could impact around 100 jobs.

Just Eat has championed employing its own couriers in Europe rather than using "self-employed" couriers, an employment strategy that is favoured by their competitors Uber and Deliveroo, which are both bigger in France.

Just Eat said it was at a competitive disadvantage in France as a result, and abandoned its in-house delivery operations in most of France in 2022 in favour of a third-party courier service, Stuart, which uses self-employed couriers.

In Paris the company will now move to a similar model, a Just Eat Takeaway France spokesperson said in a statement released on Thursday (January 18).

