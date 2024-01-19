Just Eat takeaway company to end delivery service in major city, with around 100 jobs affected
Popular takeaway company Just Eat will end its delivery service in a huge city
Online food order and delivery platform Just Eat Takeaway will close its in-house delivery service in a major city.
The company will close its in-house delivery service in Paris, France, Europe's largest meals delivery company said, in a move which could impact around 100 jobs.
Just Eat has championed employing its own couriers in Europe rather than using "self-employed" couriers, an employment strategy that is favoured by their competitors Uber and Deliveroo, which are both bigger in France.
Just Eat said it was at a competitive disadvantage in France as a result, and abandoned its in-house delivery operations in most of France in 2022 in favour of a third-party courier service, Stuart, which uses self-employed couriers.
In Paris the company will now move to a similar model, a Just Eat Takeaway France spokesperson said in a statement released on Thursday (January 18).
Earlier this week, Just Eat Takeaway said it expected to report 2023 core earnings ahead of its forecast, after it broke even on free cash flow in the second half of 2023.
