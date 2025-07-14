Krispy Kreme’s new superhero doughnuts soar into stores

By Maria Green
Contributor
38 minutes ago
The DC Super Hero doughnuts are available individually, in a custom-designed dozens box and 3-pack.placeholder image
“Hungry for Heroes” Collection Celebrates Iconic DC Super Heroes

Krispy Kreme and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products are powering up fans’ tastebuds with the all-new “Hungry for Heroes” Collection featuring three doughnuts celebrating iconic DC Super Heroes: Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman.

Landing for a limited time at Krispy Kreme shops and in selected supermarket cabinets as well as service stations, the “Hungry for Heroes” doughnuts will rescue your sweet cravings:

  • Superman Doughnut – Kreme™ filled doughnut, dipped in light blue icing, topped with Superman frosting clouds, decorated with a Superman sugar plaque and sprinkle blend

(from £2.85)

  • Batman Doughnut – doughnut filled with cookies & Kreme™, dipped in chocolatey icing and topped with a Bat emblem

(from £2.85)*

  • Wonder Woman Doughnut – an Original Glazed® doughnut hand dipped in red raspberry flavoured icing, topped with sprinkles and a Wonder Woman sugar plaque

(from £2.45)

“We can’t promise you’ll reach Superman, Batman or Wonder Woman level by bringing a dozen doughnuts to the office or your next get together, but you will be a hero,” said Guy Meakin, Krispy Kreme UK President.

The DC Super Hero doughnuts are available individually and in a custom-designed dozens box and 3-pack featuring Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman, in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website. Visit https://shops.krispykreme.co.uk/ to find a UK shop or retailer near you!

