The Food Standards Agency said the product was a “possible” health risk as an allergen had not been mentioned on the label

Lidl has issued an urgent recall for one of its chocolate Easter eggs advising customers “not to eat” because they may contain milk which is not mentioned on the label.

Customers are being urged to not eat the product if they have bought one and return it to their nearest store.

The item being recalled is The Deluxe Ecuadorian Single Origin Easter Egg as it is now a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Customers returning the chocolate egg to Lidl will receive a full refund.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) published the alert and said the product was a “possible” health risk as the allergen had not been mentioned on the item’s label.

Lidl issues urgent recall of chocolate Easter eggs. (Photo: Getty Images)

Recalls can happen when there is a problem with a food product, asking customers to return the item.

Sometimes shops can take the product off the shelves or the food product is no longer sold.

Food has to be withdrawn or recalled when an allergy label is missing or incorrect, or if there is any other food allergy risk, because it could cause harm to consumers with intolerances.

Milk may be contained in the 180g Deluxe Ecuadorian Single Origin Easter Egg and so the supermarket has had to recall the item because this ingredient is not on the label.

It has affected all of the stock of this particular product.

Lidl said: "If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, we advise you not to eat it.

"Customers are asked to return this product to the nearest store where a full refund will be given. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your cooperation."