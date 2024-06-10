Morrisons issues product recall on wafer thin cooked chicken after 'unsafe to eat' warning
The supermarket has recalled both the 170g and 400g packets of Wafer Thing Cooked Chicken due to the possible presence of “small pieces of metal”. Packets affected by the recall include all with use by date up to and including June 16, 2024.
Morrisons said in its recall update: “No other products are affected by this issue. We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and assure customer of our continuing commitment to the highest standard of product quality and safety.”
Customers are being advised to return affected packets to the store where they bought if from for a full refund.
It comes as other popular supermarket items have been subjected to a recall notice. Tesco was forced to recall multipacks of some of its own-brand chocolate bars after their packaging failed to list peanuts as an ingredient in the product5s.
