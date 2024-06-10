Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Supermarket Morrisons has issued an urgent recall notice on one of its cold meat items as customer are warned that it is “unsafe to eat”.

The supermarket has recalled both the 170g and 400g packets of Wafer Thing Cooked Chicken due to the possible presence of “small pieces of metal”. Packets affected by the recall include all with use by date up to and including June 16, 2024.

Morrisons said in its recall update: “No other products are affected by this issue. We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and assure customer of our continuing commitment to the highest standard of product quality and safety.”

Customers are being advised to return affected packets to the store where they bought if from for a full refund.