Real Wrap Co: ready-to-eat lunch items recalled urgently due to 'possible presence of listeria'
and live on Freeview channel 276
The food manufacturer has issued the recall notice only for items sold at retail stores in healthcare setting. The full list of items are listed on the Food Standard Agency’s website, but include products such as sandwiches, paninis, wraps, wrap platters, toasties, salads, pasta salads and yoghurt pots.
All affected products will have a use by date of June 9 2024 or June 10 2024. Only the ‘Indian Salad’, ‘Mezze Rainbow Slaw Veg Salad’ and ‘Mexican Bean SW Pot Veg Salad’ also include use by date up to June 11, 2024.
Customers are being instructed not to eat the product if they purchased any of those covered by the notice above. Instead, customers should return to their point of purchase for a full refund.
It comes after various products, including Daivida Rokiskio Mesine Pork Tongue and Ear Roll and those from ready-to-eat manufacturer Butter Spread were recalled over listeria fears. Listeria can cause the rare infection listeriosis, which can often disappear on its own but can be serious to at-risk groups, according to the NHS.
Symptoms of listeriosis, which is most commonly found in chilled, read-to-eat products, are described as being similar to flu, including high fever, chills and muscle aches or pains. Other symptoms may include nausea and diarrhoea. Those at higher risk if they consume a product with the listeria bacteria including pregnant women, newborn babies, people with weakened immune systems and older people.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.