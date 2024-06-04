Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Beer drinkers are being warned that one of a North Yorkshire-based brewery’s products has been recalled after reports of cans “exploding”.

Brew York’s Juice Forsyth cans have been recalled by the company after a batch of the beer cans were found to have “excessive carbonation”. The company said in its recall notice that bulging of some cans had been reported, as well as “bursting in some incidences”.

The batch affected include the 440ml cans, with a Gyle number of 1036 and a best before date of 23/07/2024. The Gyle code and the best before date can be found in the bottoms of the can.

Brew York advised that any customer who has bought a can from this batch should dispose of them safely. The brewery added: “If you have a can, we advise storing this in a cold environment (a fridge is perfect).

“To safely dispose of the can, we advice submerging this in water (a full sink is perfect) with the ring pull facing away from you, and carefully opening this whilst wearing hand and eye protection as a precaution. Once any initial pressure has been released and you’re confident it appropriate to do so, continue to empty the can.”