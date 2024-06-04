Brew York Juice Forsyth: Brewery recalls beer after reports of 'exploding cans'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Brew York’s Juice Forsyth cans have been recalled by the company after a batch of the beer cans were found to have “excessive carbonation”. The company said in its recall notice that bulging of some cans had been reported, as well as “bursting in some incidences”.
The batch affected include the 440ml cans, with a Gyle number of 1036 and a best before date of 23/07/2024. The Gyle code and the best before date can be found in the bottoms of the can.
Brew York advised that any customer who has bought a can from this batch should dispose of them safely. The brewery added: “If you have a can, we advise storing this in a cold environment (a fridge is perfect).
“To safely dispose of the can, we advice submerging this in water (a full sink is perfect) with the ring pull facing away from you, and carefully opening this whilst wearing hand and eye protection as a precaution. Once any initial pressure has been released and you’re confident it appropriate to do so, continue to empty the can.”
Customers who are affected by the recall can contact Brew York via [email protected] with an images of the affected can(s) and its base which clearly show the Gyle number and best before date. The company added: “Once received, we will issue a coupon for use on our website to cover the cost of the can, as well as a little extra on us as an apology.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.