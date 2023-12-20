7 most expensive Christmas dinners - including Heston Blumenthal's restaurant, The Ritz and Claridges
These Christmas dinners are luxurious, but they also come with a high price tag
One of the biggest, and most universally celebrated, traditions of Christmas is the Christmas dinner.
For most, this extra special roast dinner is the most eagerly anticipated meal of the year. So, when December comes around some people decide to treat themselves by going out for this festive meal to a restaurant so it can be cooked for them by a professional chef. There are those who go out on the big day itself, December 25, but many don't wait for Christmas Day itself for a seasonal food and drink treat and go out for their Yuletide meal all throughout the season.
But, celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal has raised eyebrows this week by charging between £395 and £425 per head for the festive menu at his Berkshire eatery The Fat Duck. There's no turkey or Christmas pudding on the menu though as Blumenthal has said previously that although "I love the sights, sounds and smells of the festive period, but I can’t stand the traditional Christmas dinner", so it's no surprise he's also stayed away from traditional dishes. The menu does include a range of courses such as nitro-poached aperitifs, truffled egg, smoked salmon and buttered toast, short rib of beef, lardo do colonnata, dried fruits, gold carrot, sherry and cheese, nuts and port.
The Christmas menu runs until December 23, so diners won’t be able to dig into the festive feast on Christmas Day. There's no wine on the menu, but if wine is wanted then people can choose a wine pairing option - though it will cost an additional £1,208. This means the final bill could come to £1,837 per head. The price of the menu has shocked diners, but this isn't the only restaurant which is charging a high price tag for the most wonderful meal of the year. NationalWorld has rounded up some of the other pricey festive menus on offer around the country.
The Ritz
The Ritz, London, is synonymous with glitz, glamour, elegance and all things high class - so it's no surprise that a Michelin-starred Christmas dinner there will set you back £600. Guests are invited to indulge in a "truly traditional and delectable six-course lunch, meticulously crafted by esteemed executive chef, John Williams MBE”. But, it actually sold out months in advance.
As well as turkey, the £600-a-head meal for over-16s or £310 for those 15 and under, features live entertainment including a concert pianist, live singer, a “dynamic jazz-style quartet” and, a special visit from Father Christmas himself, who will bring gifts for each child. This is available on Christmas Day itself.
Claridges
Claridges, in London's Mayfair, are charging £495 a head per adult, or £225 a head per child, for their annual Christmas lunch, and it is so popular this year that the hotel has converted two extra entertaining rooms into extra seating for the day. On Monday December 25, a total of 342 guests can choose between mains of turkey, Wessex county beef wellington, seared Cornish turbot, or celeriac and black truffle risotto. Guests will be served in the Claridge’s restaurant, the foyer and because it’s so busy, a spokesperson said, “we have also set our French salon/drawing room for lunch”.
The Connaught
Another eatery in Mayfair, London, is charging £395 a head for their Christmas Day lunch. Diners are invited to "enjoy a taste of the festivities with carefully-curated dishes made from seasonal produce and ingredients specially chosen by Michelin-star chef Hélène Darroze." Dishes include caviar, turbot, capon and chocolate.
The Grand
At The Grand, York, a luxury Christmas dinner on December 25 will set you back £145 per head for adults - but it's only available to hotel guests. The lunch will begin with a canapé reception followed by a hearty lunch. This option is ideal for families as Father Christmas will make a special appearance too and the tables will be dressed with festive decorations. It's also available for £35 for children aged five and under and £65 for children up to 12-years-old. Diners will have options for their starter, main and dessert, including wild mushroom and aged cheddar souffle, braised veal cheek, beef wellington, shallot and turnip tart tatin, Christmas pudding and classic opera torte.
Adams Restaurant
Guests attending Michelin-starred Adams Restaurant, Birmingham, have created a festive menu this year due to numerous requests. It be experienced on their chef’s table in the lead up to Christmas, and will be available exclusively until Saturday December 23. It will include a festive sparkling cocktail on arrival and a range of tasting dishes including atlantic cod, champagne, oyster and sake, adlington chicken, chesnut, broccoli and seasame, plus Christmas pudding souffle with orange and vanilla. Prices start at £105 for a five course tasting lunch.
Gravetye Manor
Gravetye Manor is a four star manor house in Sussex which boasts a Michelin-starred restaurant. The Christmas menu, which is available throughout December, is available for £125 per head for three courses. However, in addition to the familiar three course menu, all diners will receive complimentary seasonal intermediate dishes which will specifically showcase the produce growing in their kitchen garden. There are dishes available for everyone as there are variations of the menu available for both vegetarian and vegan diners. Dishes include beetroot, fig leaf, almond and pickled apple, duck, spiced carrot and marmalade, jerusalem artichoke, forest mushrooms, watercress and parsnip and islands chocolate, hazelnut and cocoa husk syrup.
The Savoy
London's luxury five star hotel The Savoy offers multiple eateries. At the Savoy Grill, people can celebrate Christmas Day with a specially curated menu, "featuring traditional yet refined dishes that will delight the palette", priced at £290 per adult and £100 per child. Set within the heart of The Savoy, The River Restaurant presents "an elegant menu", consisting of fresh and locally sourced seafood, served alongside traditional festive dishes. Christmas lunch is priced at £275 per adult and £100 per child.
