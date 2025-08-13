Mowgli keeping guests cool this summer with mango lassi gift during heatwave

Mango Lassi

Award winning Indian street food restaurant Mowgli Street Food, known for its authentic home cooking, is helping guests beat the summer heatwave this week with a deliciously cooling treat.

From now until Sunday August 17th, because of the hot weather forecast, anyone dining in at Mowgli will receive a free Mango Lassi as a gift, the traditional yoghurt-based drink that’s been reviving people in warm climates for centuries.

Smooth, creamy, sweet and perfectly chilled, Mowgli’s Mango Lassi, usually priced at £5.75, blends ripe mango with velvety yoghurt for ultimate refreshment.

Whether you’re retreating to the amber-glow of Mowgli’s interiors or enjoying a terrace table in the sunshine, it’s the ideal way to cool down when the summer sun is blazing.

Founded by TV personality Nisha Katona MBE, Mowgli Street Food brings the food Indians cook and eat at home to cities across the UK, far from the typical curry house fare.

The menu is famed for its iconic Chat Bombs, Treacle Tamarind Fries, Keralan Fried Chicken and Mother Butter Chicken. This new summer gesture is another way the brand shares its ethos of kindness, care and hospitality.

A Mowgli spokesperson said: “Mango Lassi has been a staple in Indian kitchens for generations, it’s not just delicious, it’s restorative in hot weather. We wanted to bring that tradition to our guests, making their summer dining experience with us even more special.”

The offer is valid in all Mowgli restaurants nationwide for diners spending £10 or more from August 12th to 17th. Guests simply show their server the offer email or ask for their complimentary Mango Lassi to claim.

Mowgli continues to pair authentic food with a commitment to community through The Mowgli Trust, which has raised over £2.6 million for local and international causes. Every restaurant partners with a handpicked local charity, with teams going above and beyond to raise funds through everything from marathons to bake sales.

With 24 restaurants across the country and a reputation as one of the UK’s Best Companies to Work For, Mowgli has become a national favourite for those seeking both bold, fresh flavours and a warm, purposeful dining experience.

Dishes are cooked fresh every day with flavourful herbs and spices and is said to be based around "the type of food that Indians cook and eat at home".

Nisha has worked as a business and food expert on several projects across the BBC, ITV and Channel 4. Katona received an MBE in the 2019 New Year Honours List for services to the food industry.

To find out more about Mowgli Street Food and the Mango Lassi summer offer, visit www.mowglistreetfood.com