A viral Marks and Spencer’s sandwich will be leaving shelves in the next few days - so if you want to try one you have to be quick.

Marks & Spencer’s viral hit, the Red Diamond strawberry and crème sandwich, is set to disappear from shelves within the next few days, according to a recent Instagram update from the retailer. The limited-edition semi-sweet sandwich went viral on the internet as soon as it was released with many videos made of people trying the sandwich and reacting.

The sandwich is a riff on the fruit sandos popular in Japan, in which strawberries and a whipped cream-cheese mix sit between soft, sweetened brioche-style bread. Writing on its Instagram account, M&S said: “Strawberry and Creme Sandwich ALERT.

“THE summer sandwich sensation — our Red Diamond™ Strawberry & Creme Sandwich will only be available for a few more days. Yes, that’s right — it’s your last chance to get hold of our limited-edition sarnie so make sure you RUN and don’t walk to your local Foodhall to grab a few slices of M&S Food history!”

It was only introduced a few weeks ago in late June and costs £2.80. M&S has yet to confirm whether it will return next year, but fans seem keen. One user wrote on the post: “Please bring them back next year. I don't even like strawberries but I loved these (and your red diamond strawberries).”

The exact date of its cancellation has not been revealed. It is likely that it will only be available while stocks last.