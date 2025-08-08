The Labubu craze appears to have gone up a notch after a sandwich, purportedly launched by Tesco, went viral.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The image, posted on X (formerly Twitter), showed a supposed "Tesco Finest Dubai Chocolate Labubu Angel Hair Sandwich" as part of a limited edition meal deal. The sandwich appeared to contain layers of green, pink and brown fillings resembling pistachio paste, chocolate crumbs and strands of what looked like pink angel hair pasta. It was also topped with cartoonish grey figures resembling the popular character Labubu.

However, the supermarket has now confirmed that the bizarre-looking sandwich circulating online is not one of its products. A spokesperson for Tesco told NationalWorld: "This is not a product sold by Tesco and the image has not come from Tesco."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Online users were quick to question the authenticity of the image, with many pointing out inconsistencies in the QR code and packaging design. One user wrote: "This is AI generated, the QR code is all effed up," while one added: "I'm 90% sure it's AI, but the scary thing is I'm not sure."

Others were less focused on authenticity and more on shock value. One joked: "get a matcha with this n ur set," while another wrote, "it looks like someone put dog food, chewing gum and puke into sandwich."

The grotesque design also prompted comments like: "i’ve never seen cancer packaged so cutely" and another exclaimed: "WHAT IS WRONG WITH TESCOS AT THE MOMENT FIRST YOU HAD THE BIRTHDAY CAKE SANDWICH NOW DUBAI FIBREGLASS WITH PINK STUFF."

The reference to Tesco's birthday cake sandwich refers to an actual product released recently, which is made with brioche-style white bread, full-fat soft cheese, seedless strawberry jam, rainbow sprinkles and vanilla frosting.