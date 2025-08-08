A warning has been issued to families after more than 100 fake Labubu dolls and accessories have been seized from shops.

Trading Standards officers in Oldham said the dolls were unsafe, with small parts that broke off easily, "creating a choking hazard". Labubu dolls have become hugely popular since they were launched by Chinese toy company Pop Mart in 2015.

The Oldham councillor in charge of licensing, Elaine Taylor, said: "Fake toys like these may be cheaper, but they can put children in real danger." Taylor added: "We know it can be tempting to buy toys that look like a bargain, but parents need to be extra careful."

Fake Labubu dolls have also been seized in Blackpool and Wales recently. The dolls are trending worldwide on social media platforms like TikTok.

Officers raised serious concerns about the poorly made items, which could put children at risk. Small parts such as eyes, hands and feet broke off easily, creating a choking hazard. Many of the seized products had poor stitching, while others were missing legally required safety marks such as the CE or UKCA labels.

Oldham council says its trading standards team will continue to inspect businesses and remove unsafe items from sale - while traders who knowing sell the fake goods may also face prosecution. Councillor Taylor added: "If anyone has concerns about toys they’ve purchased, or if they see unsafe products on sale locally, we’d encourage them to get in touch with trading standards through the consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133."