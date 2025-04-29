The baby accessory going viral—and it’s not what you’d expect

StayPut Pocket

First it was the Stanley Cup. Then the Dyson Airwrap. Now, the parenting world is obsessed with a baby dummy grip-meets-mobile phone case, and it's going viral.

Introducing the StayPut Pocket by Tommee Tippee – the parenting gadget no one saw coming, but everyone suddenly wants. Inspired by Hayley Bieber’s now iconic viral phone case, this clever little add-on is the first-ever integrated dummy holder that clips directly onto the back of your phone.

Celebs like Amy Jackson who gave birth just weeks ago to her son Oscar with British actor Ed Westwick has already declared herself a fan – along with and a long list of other fashionable yummy mummy tastemakers. It has taken social media by storm.

Searches for “StayPut Pocket” and “Tommee Tippee phone case” have surged by 100% in just the last 24 hours. It’s an unlikely trend that is rapidly turning into a low-key status symbol for stylish, tech-savvy mums.

The StayPut Pocket

The StayPut Pocket solves the eternal parent pain of juggling phone, baby, and dummy all at once. With this clever design, the dummy stays clean, close, and ready to go—no rooting around in the nappy bag required. It’s hands-free, hygienic, and unexpectedly chic - and taps into the fashion meets tech trend (think charms, pop sockets, and lanyards) while serving serious millennial-mum practicality.

Anna Howes, Chief Marketing Officer at Tommee Tippee, said: “As many parents will know, parenting is an exhilarating and joyful ride – meaning a clean and close soother at hand is never a bad thing. The StayPut Pocket means no more digging through bags or frantic searches — just a sterilised soother, ready when you need it. Life made a little bit easier.”

The new StayPut Pocket is the latest unlikely viral trend which comes off the back of the launch of the M&S Big Daddy pistachio flavour Dubai chocolate bar as well as Labubu doll bag charms which have become an internet sensation. If that’s anything to go by, be sure to get in quick whilst stocks last – it feels like the StayPut Pocket will quickly gain collectable status.