A popular flavour of the crisps is making a return to supermarket shelves

Nik Naks is bringing back one of its most popular flavours of crisps after axing them 14 years ago.

The iconic Scampi ‘n’ Lemon flavour is making a return to shelves, joining the classic Nice ‘n’ Spicy and Rib ‘n’ Saucy flavours.

The fishy snack was axed back in 2008 to make way for the Pickle ‘n’ Onion flavour which has since been discontinued.

The Scampi ‘n’ Lemon crisps have been found in multipack bags of Nik Naks over the years, but can now be bought separately.

The news was announced on the Facebook page Snack News and Reviews, with the crisps expected to hit shelves from this week.

The post read: “Nik Naks Scampi & Lemon are coming back THIS WEEK in convenience stores! Keep your peeled!”

‘Best crisps ever’

The news that the crisps would be making a return prompted hundreds of likes on social media and more than 700 comments as shoppers shared their excitement over the news.

One person wrote: “This is my favourite flavour Nik Naks”.

A second agreed: “Yes! These were the best one!”

“Used to love these back in the day. Bloody gorgeous!!” added a third.

A fourth shopper exclaimed: “Best crisps ever!”

“omg I need these xxxxx” and “I love this flavour!”, said another.

When did Nik Naks come launch?

Nik Naks were manufactured in the UK in 1981 by Sooner Snacks. The popular corn snack originally had the name Crunchy Wotsits and only came in a cheese flavour.

Now they are under KP Snacks brand as part of the European Intersnack Group.

Nik Naks are available in three flavours, each with its own distinct colour.