Sugary snacks made by the likes of cadbury and fizzy drinks aren't like they used to be

We're all guilty of picking up some sugary snacks once in a while at least to enjoy while we sit on the sofa and watch some good TV. But whether it's crisps, chocolates, or fizzy drinks - the selection in supermarkets today is quite different to years gone by.

Putting our health aside just for a moment, there are some seriously happy memories linked to some bygone snacks such as Panda Pop. Oh, what I'd do to take a swig from one of those tiny bottles just once more!

The crisp selection is another big change that we've seen. For example, Walkers Sensations are relatively new on the market compared to other varieties, while some favourites were sadly discontinued over the years.

NationalWorld has compiled a list of nostalgic snacky food and drinks that we've loved and lost over the years. How many of these were treats that you enjoyed?

Refreshers soft drink

The Refreshers soft drink was a take on the favourite sweet from Barret's. The limited edition drink was available during 1994 and was known for being incredibly sweet - just like the sweets are.

Other limited edition drinks in the series included Sherbet Fountain, Fruit Salad and Black Jacks.

Panda Pops

Panda Pops were beloved by children throughout the UK for their sweet sugary taste and bright colours. A staple at birthday parties and discos, they were discontinued in 2011 after 35 years in production.

Its producer - Nichols - said the drink was discontinued so the brand could focus on more healthier products like juice drinks and flavoured waters.

Tangy Toms

Tangy Toms were a childhood favourite for many. As the name suggests, they were delicious balls of tomato flavour.

Although these are hard to find in the supermarket, some online retailers still sell them. They'll probably cost more than the 20p they were once priced at!

Doritos 3D

Doritos 3D were a bit like a crisp sandwich - the Doritos we know with a wonderful savoury filling in the middle.

In 2020, the product made a brief return to shelves but now look hard to get your hands on once again.

Cadbury Dream

Dream

Discontinuing this favourite remains one of the crimes of the century.

Cadbury’s take on white chocolate giant Milkybar couldn’t quite topple Nestlé’s chonkier alternative - though it is still available in Australia and South Africa.

Cadbury’s real cocoa butter recipe hasn’t completely gone the way of the dodo though; in 2019 it was reintroduced as ‘Cadbury White’. We'd both be lying if we said it taste just as good though...

The now extinct Wispa Mint bar

Wispa Mint

Wispa + Mint + Wispa Mint. It’s as simple as that. But these fresh breath bars lasted a mere eight years on shelves before being pulled in 2003.

Other Wispa flavours we've seen in the past included Wispa Gold, Wispa Gold Hazelnut, Salted Caramel, Orange, Strawberry, and even Wispa Ice Cream.

Cadbury Time Out

Cadbury’s replaced Time Out bars with Wafer Time Out bars in 2016. was introduced in the United Kingdom and Ireland in 1992, followed by Australia and New Zealand in 1995. Mainly sold in pairs, it consists of a ripple of milk chocolate between two wafers, smothered in Dairy Milk milk chocolate. The bar was originally sold under the slogan "the wafer break with a layer of Flake". Since 2016 it has been re-branded as a single-bar version called Time Out Wafer.

You might think you’ve recently spotted a Time Out on a shop shelf recently, but don’t be fooled.