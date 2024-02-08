Pancake Day 2024: 8 alternative TikTok toppings for your Shrove Tuesday pancakes including sweet and savoury
and live on Freeview channel 276
For one day a year, pancakes take the centre stage of plates up and down the country.
Shrove Tuesday takes place every February, and while the date is variable year-on-year one thing remains the same - the perfect pancake.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whether you prefer a fluffy American pancake, a thin and crispy French crepe and a sweet topping or a savoury topping; they make a wonderful dish for all. They're so versatile, and they could be your main course, your dessert, or even both.
This year, Shrove Tuesday, which is also known as pancake day, falls on February 13. Traditional go-to toppings which are loved by all are lemon, sugar and golden syrup. But, if you want to do something a little bit different this year then social media can provide all the inspiration you need.
TikTok is full of videos of amateur chefs showing off their unique and super tasty pancake toppings. Here's our pick of 8 of the best.
Cheesecake stuffed pancakes
Because there's no such thing as too much sweet stuff, why have one dessert when you can actually have two? These cheesecake stuffed pancakes are super indulgent and delicious.
Mango pancakes
Advertisement
Advertisement
These mango pancakes, which are served with ice-cream, are as fresh as they are delicious.
Peperami and cheese pancakes
Peperami is a much loved meat-based snack, but they can be a great ingredient in a savoury pancake. Add some cheese and you've got a moreish dish.
Black forest pancakes
Dark chocolate, cream and cherry - these pancakes are just what you need for a rich and decadent dessert.
Pasta pancakes
Pasta is another well-loved dish by pretty much everyone, so why not combine it with the deliciousness that is a pancake? It's been described as "the pancake of your dreams" by the content creator, so give it a try and see if you end up cloud nine.
Pesto and ham pancakes
Advertisement
Advertisement
These fabulous pancakes are easy to make with classic ingredients that you are likely to already have in your kitchen cupboard or fridge. The good news is, you can use ham or any vegan or veggie ham substitutes to easily make it suitable for all.
Potato pancakes
Crispy and mouth-watering, these potato pancakes may be carb heavy but they're also full of flavour and are sure to raise a smile. It's been compared to a big hash brown, and what could be better than that?
Banana bread pancakes
It's been four years since everyone in the world seemingly fell in love with banana bread during the Covid-19 pandemic, but the love affair with banana bread is not over.
But, now it's inspired another one of our favourite comfort foods - pancakes. It's a wonderful and easy recipe.
Better yet, these are also vegan and gluten-free, so they're suitable for everyone - and everyone will fall in love with them.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.