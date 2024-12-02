Party like it's 1999 with £1.95 pints at BrewDog's nostalgic New Year's Eve Party
With Early Bird Tickets priced at £19.99, the party includes £1.95 pints, £3.95 Wonderland cocktails, £2.95 G&Ts, epic food and non-stop 90s bangers blasting out of the MiniDisc player. So grab your tickets now to avoid missing out on these great deals!
Lauren Carrol, Chief Marketing Officer at BrewDog says: “We want to bring back the nostalgia this New Year’s Eve, and a 1999 themed party will do just that! Plus what’s more to love than discounted drinks on one of the most expensive nights of the year? And with a further 1p off draught pints thanks to the recent Budget announcement, it’s more good news for beer lovers. We can’t wait to invite people to BrewDog’s ultimate New Year’s Eve do and bring back a bit of nostalgia for our bar goers.”
The New Year’s Eve party promotion will run from 7pm on Tuesday 31st December for 24 hours in England and Wales, and 72 hours in Scotland. Early Bird Tickets are now available to buy via the BrewDog website. To book your tickets, please visit: https://drink.brewdog.com/uk/nye