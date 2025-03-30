Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A crisp company is recalling every single packet of crisps after missing a key ingredient from its labels.

3D Trading has announced an immediate recall of all its Ruffles sabor a jamon crisps, which the Food Standards Agency (FSA) claims presents a “health risk” to customers.

According to the notice on the FSA website, all of the 150g packets of these crisps are being recalled, regardless of batch code or best before date. This is because an ingredient that some consumers will be allergic to has been missed off the label.

Ruffles crisps are most commonly found in Costco stores, but can also be ordered online from the likes of Amazon and American Sweets.

The recall notice said: “3D Trading is recalling Ruffles sabor a jamon crisps because they contain milk and soya which are not listed in English on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents and/or an allergy to soya.

“If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents and/or an allergy to soya, do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

“Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.”