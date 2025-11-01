Popular chocolate bars are being recalled because of a labelling bungle.

Milka chocolate bars, which are on sale in Home Bargains, have been taken off the shelves because some allergens are not printed on the label in English.

Among the allergens in the bars are milk, hazelnuts, soya and wheat - meaning they could prove dangerous - or at the least cause discomfort - to many people.

The recall has come from TJ Morris and covers Milka Hazelnut (90g), Milka Whole Nut (95g) and Milka Oreo Brownie (100g) chocolate, including all best-before dates.

The company said: “If you have bought [the chocolate bars] as detailed above and you have an allergy, intolerance or sensitivity to tree nuts (including hazelnut), milk, soya or wheat so not consume it.

“Instead: Check if you have bought the affected product with no English label. Only these products are affected. Contact our customer careline at [email protected] if you require further information. Alternatively, return it to your local Home Bargains store. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The Food Standards Agency has also publicised the recall and said: “TJ Morris is recalling the above products from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.”