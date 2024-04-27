Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Summer has started early this year - for Starbucks fans, at least. The coffee chain has launched its new summer menu, with a brand-new beverage creation, the creme brulee inspired cream cold foam available one-week early for Starbucks Rewards members.

The creme brulee cream can be added to the likes of the Brown Sugar Frappuccino and the Iced Brown Sugar Oat Shaken Espresso. Starbucks, which has 1,296 stores across the UK, is also adding three refresher drinks to the menu.

The Dragon Coconut Starbucks Refresher Drink and Very Berry Starbucks Refresher Drink are both making their debut this season, joining returning fan favourite and 2023 sell-out sensation Mango Dragonfruit Starbucks Refresher Drink. For those who are Starbucks Rewards members, all of this is already available - for everyone else, it can be purchased from May 2.

Estelle Buffet, product developer at Starbucks, said: “Creme brulee has always had a special place in my heart. The idea to incorporate this iconic dessert into our beverages came from a desire to elevate our drinks menu by adding a new and creative textural element. After experimenting with various options and flavours, the classic creme brulee stood out due to its delicious, velvety twist, and the creme brulee inspired cream cold foam was born.

“This idea was further enriched by my heritage and the fond memories of cooking traditional French desserts with my grandmother during my childhood.”