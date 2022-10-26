The Tesco meal deal will now cost customers £3.90 or £3.40 with a Clubcard.

Tesco is increasing the price of its meal deal meaning customers will now pay up to £3.90.

The lunchtime combo will cost £3.40 for Clubcard holders and is the first increase in over 10 years for members - up from the current price of £3. For shoppers without a Clubcard, the price is rising from £3.50 to £3.90.

When will Tesco increase its meal deal price?

The change is sees an increase of 40p for customers, which will commence from today (24 October). The meal deal consists of a main, snack and drink - with the most expensive cobination costng £6.44 without the meal deal. However, if your selection adds up to less than £3.40, or £3.90, then you will only pay the price of the items.

Tesco shoppers could get stung by a 50p price hike on a meal deal, unless they have a Clubcard. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

What has Tesco said?

Advertisement

A Tesco spokesperson said more than 70% of customers currently use a Clubcard when buying a lunchtime meal deal.

They added: “ Clubcard members will pay just £3.40 for a main, snack and drink, making our meal deal an ideal way to grab a great value lunch on-the-go.

“And with savings of up to £3 on millions of possible combinations across our stores, including the recent addition of Costa hot drinks, and our ever-popular Christmas sandwiches which join the meal deal for the festive period, we’ve got something for every taste.”

How do other meal deals compare?

How much each major retailer currently charges:

Advertisement