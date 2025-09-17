I dined at the oldest pub in Chelsea, London right next to the River Thames - and it was the perfect British experience.

The Cross Keys in Chelsea is an iconic 300-year-old pub and if you are into having delicious food in a historic place, good drinks and beers with some live music, this is the place to go in London. Dining and drinking here in a historic venue such as this made the experience even better.

The pub serves seasonal British food, craft beer, cask ale, wine, cocktails. I had the scallops to start which were so delicious and the chicken for main. I even decided to choose a side dish of the lobster macaroni because it intrigued me.

My eyes were definitely bigger than my belly, but it was worth it. The food was delicious and all finished off with a lovely glass or two of white wine. I really loved the vibe, atmosphere and interior of the pub. It was bright and airy with wooden floor and big windows.

Some of the tables felt like you were in your own secluded booth too as they were separated by wooden panels and I really liked this as you could enjoy your chats more privately with your company. The staff were also really friendly, telling us about the history of the pub and letting us know their recommendations.

I dined there on a Saturday night and there was even live music. So I ended up eating and staying at the pub for hours, enjoying the music after my meal and having some more drinks.

The front of the pub is where the bar area is and the back is the dining room. The front bar area includes a fireplace, tables big and small, and attracts people of all ages, as was noted when I visited.

Dinner at The Cross Keys. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

The gastro-pub is a perfect visit because you can have a nice stroll down the River Thames and then pop in. Or even walk off your drink and food after. It’s in a really nice location by the water yet down a peaceful street. The iconic pub in the area is almost feels like it is hidden away down the street, but this adds to its charm.

It is a gem of a pub, and I found it was also reasonably priced. It has a laid-back atmosphere, very chill and I wouldn’t hesitate to visit the pub again for a drink and maybe another cheeky meal too.