I stayed at a luxurious hotel in London that is in a perfect location close to attractions - and boasts an Instagram-famous dining spot.

Staying at The Bloomsbury Hotel in London is an experience I won’t forget. If I could stay at the hotel again I would in a heartbeat. Everything was perfect, from the luxurious room, to the exquisite dinner, to the delicious drinks in the vibrant and cool Coral Room.

The hotel is perfectly positioned in London, close to The British Museum, allowing easy access to world-renowned exhibits, Covent Garden & Soho where you can explore vibrant neighborhoods filled with theaters, shops, and eateries, and the famous Oxford Street. You are just a few minutes walk away from enjoying shopping at one of London's most famous retail destinations, as well as a variety of coffee shops, bars and restaurants. The choice of activities and things to do whilst staying at this hotel is endless.

The hotel itself is gorgeous. It is nestled away yet boasts an Instagram-famous dining spot, and a stunning bar. The Bloomsbury Hotel features 153 rooms and 11 suites, each thoughtfully designed to blend classic and contemporary styles. My room was spectacular with an extremely comfy bed, accompanied with what almost seemed like its own living room area and then a huge bathroom with stunning marbled floor. The toiletries included were also rather plush and added an extra element of joy to the whole experience of staying at The Bloomsbury. All rooms in fact include complimentary Wi-Fi, Nespresso machines, and 32-inch flat-screen TVs.

I got the chance to eat at the Dalloway Terrace which is attached to the hotel and the food was incredible. It is an Instagram-famous spot, and in my opinion well worth visiting. It offers refined comfort food like lobster mac'n'cheese and venison pie.

The restaurant features seasonally inspired floral installations transforming the space into a picturesque setting, and of course is the perfect backdrop for an Instagram post. I opted for the Black Angus fillet steak with Café de Paris butter and it was divine. At the restaurant you can opt for Afternoon Tea, Pre-Theatre Dining as it is conveniently located near London's West End, or Seasonal Specials offering dishes like truffled fondue and charcuterie during winter months.

Next to the Dalloway Terrace is the Coral Room, which offers a captivating blend of 1920s glamour and is the most stunning setting to have a drink. The room features vivid coral-colored walls, high ceilings adorned with bespoke Murano glass chandeliers, and a stunning marble bar. I could sit here all night and have a drink, the atmosphere and vibe was amazing and the decor was beautiful. The cocktail menu is impressive and with a variety of unique concoctions.

Not only does the hotel have the Coral Room, but it also has The Bloomsbury Club Bar. The intimate bar offers cocktails named after literary figures and is another great place for a drink.

Additional features of the hotel which just top off the experience is the 24-Hour gym with access to modern equipment and access to expert Concierge Services where you can receive personalized recommendations and assistance throughout your stay. The hotel is also super close to Tube stations meaning you can easily get around the city. During my stay I even managed to get to Wembley and back to watch an England football game! The location of the hotel is perfect.

The hotel is a standout choice if you are looking for the perfect stay in London. It is in a prime location, boasting a beautiful bar for drinks and a stunning restaurant with delicious food. You won’t want to leave!