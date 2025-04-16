Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Standing under the full moon amongst hundreds of others at a beachfront hotel, I watched Dubai come alive.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

English DJ duo CamelPhat, known for their tunes such as ‘Cola’ and ‘Breathe’, performed an incredible set at FIVE LUXE hotel in Dubai on Friday 11 April. I was lucky enough to be in the crowd experiencing it. The atmosphere was electric and it was accompanied by breathtaking views of skyscraper buildings, as well as the ocean which is just a few minute’s walk away.

Everyone was enthralled by the music, dancing the night away as the full moon lit up the sky. FIVE LUXE is a party hotel and is known for its vibrant nightlife and entertainment options, including pool parties and a beach club. It is an award-winning five-star hotel, that totally lives up to its positive reviews and popularity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hotel is like being in Ibiza, and boasts resident DJs, and a big Pacha pool, as well as screen. As soon as you step into the hotel you know you are going to have a good time as you can hear the beat of the music and hotel guests enjoying themselves.

Standing under the full moon amongst hundreds of others at a beachfront hotel, I watched Dubai come alive. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

Pacha is well known for its historic nightclub in Ibiza as well as their iconic two cherry logo. However, FIVE Hotels and Resorts have turned their hotel inside out featuring Playa Placha a daily pool and beach club experience, delivering high-energy entertainment. The hotel even has its own entire private beachside experience allowing guests to experience the music from the pool party while facing the sea and the buildings beyond on the Palm Jumeirah Island.

I had a drink before the event at the hotel’s very own Paradiso Dubai bar, which has been named in the list of the World’s Best 50 Bars. Paradiso Dubai is located on the 9th floor of with a whimsical, circus-inspired indoor and outdoor terrace.

Watching Grammy-nominated duo CamelPhat at FIVE LUXE was an experience I won’t forget. If you are looking for a good time this summer, and to dance the warm nights away with either your friends or your partner, head to this hotel in Dubai and it won’t disappoint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CamelPhat’s appearance in Dubai comes ahead of their 2025 residency at Pacha Ibiza, running every Tuesday from 20 May to 7 October. Now in its third year, the residency will see them headline 21 shows, performing alongside a powerhouse lineup including Âme (Live), Colyn, Hot Since 82, Dennis Ferrer, Jan Blomqvist (Live), Pete Tong, Vintage Culture, Shimza, and more

FIVE LUXE will have more artists performing at their pool side club, Playa Pacha Dubai, this summer which you can check out by heading to its website. Let loose, feel the vibes, and create unforgettable memories at FIVE LUXE.