One British retailer has imposed a limit of two bars per customer on its Dubai Style chocolate.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dubai-style chocolate has taken the UK by storm with many shops stocking dupes of the popular flavour. It contains a filling of the traditional Arab dessert Knafeh and pistachio. First created in 2021, the flavour has proven popular with UK shoppers, with stores such as M&S, Lidl, and Morrisons jumping on the bandwagon.

Waitrose was the most recent retailer to join the frenzy, adding Lindt Dubai Style Chocolate to select stores on March 23. With more stock set to hit shelves on March 31, the chain advised customers to "be quick as once they're gone, they're gone".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One British retailer has imposed a limit of two bars per customer on its Dubai-style chocolate. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

They have since announced that shoppers are restricted to two bars per transaction. Steve Dresser, CEO of Grocery Insight, posted a photo of new signage in a Waitrose store on LinkedIn.

“No more than 2 bars per person please… because we want everyone to have the chance to enjoy our delicious chocolate. Thank for your understanding," the sign read. A spokesman for Waitrose told The Grocer that the limit was introduced to regulate stock levels of the £10 bars. “Due to the incredible popularity of this product, we want to make sure that as many customers as possible have the opportunity to try it,” the representative said.

A limited run of the bars were added to shelves in select Lindt stores in the lead up to Christmas and quickly sold out. Lindt recently replenished stocks in Lindt across its UK stores, as well as securing listings with Waitrose, Sainsbury's, and Ocado.