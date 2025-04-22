Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

I stayed at a hotel in London that is perfect for a romantic weekend away with your partner as it offers an all-year round Valentine’s package.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bankside Hotel is an impressive building sitting on London’s South Bank close to the Tate Modern, Southbank Centre, theatres, food markets and restaurants. This means you are only a short walk away from a variety of activities you and your partner could do, and you are also close to the Thames - perfect for romantic riverside walks.

My boyfriend and I booked Bankside’s SweetArts Package and so we had a wonderful weekend away in London spending some quality time. The package is a one night stay including a welcome drink, breakfast, a bottle of bubbles and £100 credit to spend in the hotel’s art-filled restaurant, Art Yard Kitchen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restaurant itself was really lovely with a great atmosphere and the food was delicious. At the bar the restaurant also serves a variety of different and yummy cocktails which we thoroughly enjoyed before hitting the nightlife in London. The hotel is perfectly positioned to head out to different bars in London during your stay if you and your partner like to explore new places.

The service in the restaurant was extremely friendly and efficient, and I had one of the best scallops I had ever tried for a stater. I was thoroughly impressed with the food.

Art Yard Kitchen, Bankside Hotel. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

When we first entered the room there were rose petals on the bed, floor and a bottle of bubbles (as stated in the package). I think it is so lovely to be able to book a stay like this that is outside of Valentine’s Day and that time of the month. By offering this package the hotel allows you and your partner to spend some quality time together at any point during the year.

The hotel felt intimate, even though it boasts some 161 bedrooms - including seven suites. There was a casual, refined and easy-going atmosphere which we really enjoyed as we just felt at ease and looked after the whole stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I stayed at a hotel in London that is perfect for a romantic weekend away with your partner as it offers an all-year round Valentine’s package. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

The hotel also features a gym which is open 24-hours a day and is equipped with all the bits you need, and the breakfast in the morning is everything you could ask for. The fact that this is included in the price is great as it makes you can have a great night out together and not worry about having to leave the hotel early the next morning to try and find somewhere for breakfast.

The sleep was excellent as the bed was really comfy, and the room felt cosy too making the stay even more enjoyable. If you are looking for a romantic stay away in a buzzing UK city, then this is the one for you. You could book theatre tickets and stay at this hotel, or book the hotel and venture to different restaurants and bars around. You have got a lot of choice to do anything as the hotel is in the perfect location.

The only improvements I could think of was perhaps including some flowers in the room - but that was about it. Our room was decently sized but I can imagine the suites would be amazing, and if you are looking for an extra special stay you could eye up booking one of those rooms instead!

Overall the hotel package is perfect for a date night or weekend away. The SweetArts Package is an amazing offer that you can experience at any point in the year.