Think white chocolate is only good for snacking? Think again

Caramelised white chocolate

While it might seem like white chocolate has limited culinary uses, it actually shines in a unique technique: caramelization. Unlike milk or dark chocolate—which are rich in cocoa solids and contain less sugar and dairy—white chocolate is primarily made of cocoa butter and milk solids. This composition makes it ideal for caramelizing under gentle, controlled heat, unlocking deep, toasty flavors and a golden hue.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ready to give it a go? Here's a simple recipe to get you started.

Transform ordinary white chocolate into a rich, golden treat with this simple oven method. Perfect for adding depth to desserts like cookies, ganache, custards, and spreads.

Ingredients & Tools

Good-quality white chocolate (broken or chopped into small pieces)

Silicone baking mat or parchment paper

Baking tray

Spatula

Method:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prep the chocolate: Spread the chopped white chocolate evenly on a silicone baking mat placed on a baking tray. Bake low and slow: Place in a preheated oven at 120–140°C (Gas Mark ½ to 1). Stir regularly: After 10 minutes, remove the tray and stir the chocolate gently with a spatula to ensure even caramelization. Return it to the oven. Repeat until golden: Continue stirring every 10 minutes. The chocolate will gradually deepen in colour and develop a rich, caramelized flavor. This process can take 30–60 minutes, depending on your oven and desired intensity. Cool and set: Once caramelized to your liking, let the chocolate cool. Scrape it into a mound or mold and allow it to set until solid. Store smart: Keep in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 months.

Caramelized white chocolate adds a nutty, toffee-like depth to:

Cookie doughs

Ganache for truffles and bonbons

Custards, crémeux, and pastry creams

Home-made chocolate spreads

Why not try caramelised white chocolate and coconut?